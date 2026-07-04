Wards' Walk-off Single Lifts Comets to 4-3 Victory

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Ryan Ward hit a record-tying walk-off single in the ninth inning to give the Oklahoma City Comets a 4-3 win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the score tied, 3-3, in the bottom of the ninth inning, Ward connected on a two-out single with two strikes to send the Comets home with a win as he tied Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era career record for hits. Oklahoma City (5-5/46-38) had built a 3-0 lead in the game as the Comets put together a three-run fourth inning that started with solo blasts from Zach Ehrhard and Jack Suwinski. A RBI double off the bat of Eliezer Alfonzo then put OKC in front, 3-0. Sugar Land (7-3/39-45) got on the board in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly by Pascanel Ferreras. The Space Cowboys continued to fight back in the ninth inning and loaded the bases before bringing in a run on a fielder's choice coupled with an OKC throwing error. A sacrifice fly from Lucas Spence tied the score at 3-3. Oklahoma City responded in the bottom of the ninth inning. After singles from Eliezer Alfonzo and Noah Miller, Ward delivered the game-winning single.

Of Note: -With the win, Oklahoma City evened the series with Sugar Land, 2-2, as the Comets secured their third walk-off victory of the season.

-Ryan Ward tied Drew Avans for Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era career record of 462 hits...Ward went 1-for-5 with a RBI Friday and has hit safely in each of the first four games of the series against Sugar Land, batting 5-for-17 with three RBI...His walk-off winner Friday was his second of the season with OKC after he hit a game-ending homer April 11 vs. Round Rock.

-Jackson Ferris put together his first Triple-A quality start, tossing 6.0 innings with two hits, one run, two walks and eight strikeouts and did not allow a hit until the sixth inning. The lefty recorded season-bests in innings, strikeouts and pitches thrown (93).

-Jack Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the fourth inning as he has hit safely in six straight games, including multiple hits in a season-high five straight contests. During the six-game stretch, Suwinski is 12-for-24 (.500) with six RBI. Suwinski's homer was his 18th of the season and first since a two-homer contest June 12 at Charlotte.

-Zach Ehrhard went deep for the second time this series, 13th time this season and 10th time since the beginning of June. The outfielder has recorded a hit in each of the last four games, going 7-for-16 with two homers and four RBI during that span.

-Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 at the plate and has hit safely in eight consecutive games, batting .333 (12-for-36) with one double and three RBI. He has a league-leading 102 hits overall this season.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, tossing a clean eighth inning with a pair of strikeouts. Phillips threw 12 pitches (nine strikes)...Through 12 relief outings with the Comets, Phillips has tossed 10.0 innings with nine hits, two earned runs, five walks and 13 K's.

-Oklahoma City pitchers struck out 13 Sugar Land batters, marking the Comets' sixth straight double-digit strikeout performance and seventh over the last 10 contests. The Comets have struck out 109 batters during the 10-game span and have 52 K's during the first four games of the current series.

-The Comets played in a third straight one-run game and eight of the team's last 11 games have been decided by two runs or fewer, including seven one-run games.

Next Up: Celebrate Independence Day with the Oklahoma City Comets as they take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. A night of Fourth of July festivities awaits with special musical performances by the OKC Philharmonic and Latin Grammy Award winner Rudy Pérez as well as postgame fireworks presented by First American Title. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. The game will be broadcasted locally in Oklahoma City on MeTV, which is channel 5.2 through digital antennas, channel 77 on DirecTV and channel 222 through Cox Cable.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2026

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