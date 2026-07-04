Isotopes Claim 8-2 Win over Express

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Round Rock, TX - Keegan Thompson spun 5.0 shutout innings while the Isotopes tallied 15 hits-including homers by Brenton Doyle and Jordan Beck-and scored multiple runs in three innings to defeat Round Rock, 8-2, Friday night at Dell Diamond.

Topes Scope: -Chad Stevens went 2-for-4 with a walk and double to extend his overall on-base streak to 61 games and his 2026 franchise-record streak to 51 contests. During his overall streak he is slashing .345/440/.500 with 17 doubles, three triples, four homers, 43 RBI and 36 walks. Is the second-longest active on-base streak in MiLB and third-longest streak in Triple-A since 2005.

-Brenton Doyle, playing in his fifth rehab game with the Isotopes and first since Sunday, went 2-for-5 with his first homer, a double and two RBI. Was his first multi-hit game of the rehab assignment. Has a hit in all five contests. Over those five games, is 6-for-21 with two doubles, one homer, three RBI, two walks and five punchouts.

-Sterlin Thompson went 1-for-5 with a double and RBI, extending his on-base streak to 31 games, the fourth-longest active on-base streak in Triple-A in 2026. Slashing .367/.514/.578 with five doubles, six homers, 31 RBI and 28 walks.

Charlie Condon went 2-for-5 with two singles, his fourth-straight multi-hit performance. During four-game stretch is 13-for-22 with two doubles, one triple, five homers and nine RBI. Extended his hit streak to 11 games. Is slashing .500/.569/.1.114 with three doubles, three triples, six homers and 15 RBI.

-Jordan Beck went 2-for-5 with his second homer of the year and two RBI. Has homers in two of his last three contests. Recorded his third multi-hit effort in nine games with Albuquerque.

-Albuquerque held Round Rock to two runs on the night and have permitted just five runs over their last two games.

-The Isotopes have won back-to-back games for the first time since winning three-straight from June 18-20 vs. Sugar Land.

-Albuquerque has lead for 27 of 36 completed innings over the first four games of the series.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Dell Diamond. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while Jose Corniell is slated to start for Round Rock.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2026

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