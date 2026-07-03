Chihuahuas Hit Three Home Runs in Thursday Loss

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored twice and brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday but lost to the Sacramento River Cats 9-7. The River Cats have won two of the first three games in the series.

El Paso starter Jackson Wolf pitched a season-high six innings and joined Evan Fitterer and JP Sears as Chihuahuas starters to pitch six innings in a game this season. Right fielder Nick Solak went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his 10th homer of the season.

Third baseman Will Wagner went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the eighth inning in his first game back after being optioned by San Diego. Mason McCoy also homered for El Paso. Second baseman Luis Rengifo went 1-for-5 with an RBI and has gone 3-for-8 with a walk since joining the Chihuahuas.

Box Score: Gameday: River Cats 9, Chihuahuas 7 Final Score (07/02/2026)

Team Records: Sacramento (3-6, 45-36), El Paso (2-7, 37-47)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Blade Tidwell (0-3, 4.86) vs. El Paso RHP Evan Fitterer (2-2, 3.59). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sacramento 9 El Paso 7 - Thursday

WP: Bivens (5-2)

LP: Wolf (5-6)

S: None

Time: 3:03

Attn: 4,905







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2026

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