OKC Comets Game Notes - July 3, 2026

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-2/39-44) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (4-5/45-38)

Game #84 of 149/Second Half #10 of 75/Home #42 of 74

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Ryan Weiss (1-3, 7.86) vs. OKC-LHP Jackson Ferris (0-4, 7.87)

Friday, July 3, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets can even their home series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys when the teams play for the fourth time in their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Space Cowboys have a 2-1 series lead as the Comets have lost back-to-back one-run games following a win in the series opener...Tonight is Cosmic Tiki Night presented by OKANA featuring a Comets luggage tag giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and postgame fireworks...2026 National Champion University of Oklahoma head baseball coach Skip Johnson is scheduled to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game.

Last Game: The OKC Comets dropped a second consecutive one-run contest in a 3-2 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets scored in the third inning on a RBI single from Zach Ehrhard and tacked on another run with a two-out double from Jack Suwinski in the fourth inning to go in front, 2-0. Sugar Land drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning and later took the lead on a two-out, two-run double from Pascanel Ferreras in the seventh. OKC had the tying run at third base with one out in the ninth inning but ultimately left the bases loaded to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jackson Ferris (0-4) makes his 13th start of the season as he searches to end a three-game losing skid...Ferris last started June 27 at Reno, allowing seven runs and seven hits across 2.2 innings with five walks and three strikeouts. He matched his career high in runs allowed for the second time this season and also matched his season high in walks...Ferris was sidelined May 7-27 with a hip impingement, and through his first 12 starts, has a 7.87 ERA in 42.1 IP with 30 walks and 35 K's...He ranks as the Dodgers' No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 14 per Baseball America...He spent the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 10-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .246 BAA in 26 games (24 starts). He ranked among the top three Dodgers organizational leaders in wins (1st), starts (2nd), IP (2nd, 126.0), ERA (3rd), strikeouts (3rd, 135) and BAA (T-3rd)...He was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs with OF Zyhir Hope for IF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte Jan. 11, 2024.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2026: 6-3 2025: 5-10 All-time: 63-51 At OKC: 30-24

The Comets play their second of four series against Sugar Land this season as the Space Cowboys make their first trip of 2026 to Bricktown...OKC took five of six games in Sugar Land May 26-31 as the Comets scored at least nine runs in three games while holding the Space Cowboys to two runs or fewer in five contests. The cumulative score for the week was 44-11. James Tibbs III won the PCL Player of the Week award after going deep six times while driving in 16 runs...OKC won four of the first five meetings between the teams last season, including taking two of three on Opening Weekend in Sugar Land, but proceeded to lose nine in a row before winning the final game of the season series...The Space Cowboys enter today having won six of their last seven games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and are 11-4 in OKC since 2024.

Chasing History: Ryan Ward went 2-for-4 Thursday and has hit safely in each of his first three games back with the Comets (4-for-12) after he was with the Dodgers May 29-June 28 (17 G)...He now has 461 career hits with Oklahoma City to rank second on OKC's all-time Bricktown-era list. He is one hit away from tying Drew Avans' Bricktown-era record of 462 career hits from 2021-24. Ward is already the Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (97) and RBI (351).

Close Calls: Seven of the Comets' last 10 games have been decided by two runs or less, including six one-run games, with OKC going 1-5 in those narrow games. Going back to June 21, the Comets are 4-6 over the last 10 games, with five of those losses by one run, including each of the team's last three losses at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Going back further, six of the team's last nine losses have been by one run and eight of OKC's last 15 losses since June 2 (27 G) have been by one run, accounting for over half of their 14 one-run losses this season. The Comets sustained just six one-run losses over the first 56 games of the season...Overall this season, the Comets are 12-14 in one-run games...The Comets have played in 40 games decided by two runs or less so far in 2026, accounting for 48.2 percent of the team's 83 total games this season, with a record of 17-23. Their 40 games decided by two runs or less are third-most in the league overall behind Round Rock (46) and Tacoma (43)

Way of the K: Oklahoma City pitchers struck out 10 Sugar Land batters last night, marking the Comets' fifth straight double-digit strikeout performance (61 K) and sixth over the last nine contests. The Comets have struck out 96 batters during the nine-game span and have 39 K's during the first three games of the current series against the Space Cowboys...The Comets' 736 total strikeouts this season are second-most among PCL teams, only behind Las Vegas (754)...Starting April 30, the Comets have amassed 516 strikeouts in 481.2 IP (9.7 K/9.0 IP)...Oklahoma City pitchers have finished the season among the top three PCL teams in strikeouts every year since 2019 and have led the league in strikeouts three times during the span (2019, 2023 and 2025).

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski went 2-for-3 with a RBI double, walk and scored a run Thursday as he has hit safely in five straight games, including multiple hits in each of the last four contests (9-for-15). During the five-game stretch, Suwinski is 10-for-20 (.500) with five RBI...This is the third time this season Suwinski has recorded four straight multi-hit games and first time since June 9-12 at Charlotte.

Fitz Blitz: Last night Ryan Fitzgerald became the first PCL player this season and third in the Minors to reach 100 hits this season. His bunt single in the fifth inning last night extended his current hitting streak to seven games and during the stretch, he is batting .313 (10-for-32) with one double and three RBI...Fitzgerald has reached the 100-hit milestone for the first time since a 125-hit season in 2019 with High-A Salem (BOS) over 127 games.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III doubled to lead off the fourth inning last night and later drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 12 games. The streak is the longest active stretch for an Oklahoma City hitter and marks Tibbs' third on-base streak of the season of 12 games or more...Tibbs leads the PCL with 21 home runs, 64 walks and 174 total bases and is tied for first with 42 extra-base hits, while he ranks second with 68 RBI and 71 runs scored. His .572 SLG and .984 OPS are fourth and his 88 hits and .414 OBP are fifth.

Walking Sticks: The Comets' offense was held to three walks Thursday night and has combined for just four walks across the last two games and six walks through the first three games of the series with the Space Cowboys...The Comets rank second among Triple-A teams with 432 walks drawn this season, but their six total walks so far in the current series marks their lowest three-game walk total of the season. This is the first time the Comets have drawn three walks or fewer in three straight games since April 20-22, 2025 (8 BB)...On the pitching side, the Comets issued seven more walks last night have allowed 68 walks over the last 10, with a minimum of six walks in six of the 10 contests. OKC leads all Triple-A teams with 453 walks this season (5.5 per game).

The Witching Hours: Last night marked OKC's seventh loss of the season with leading after six innings. In five of the team's last 12 losses, the Comets have either led or been tied in the seventh inning or later, only to allow a total of 20 runs from the seventh inning on during those five games, including 16 with two outs...During the current series, from the sixth inning on, the Comets are 5-for-38 (.132) with no runs over 11 total innings of offense.

Around the Horn: The Comets have now trailed through three games of a series in four of the last five series, including three straight overall and in each of their last three home series...The Comets have tallied at least 10 hits in six of the last seven games (76 H). OKC's .306 AVG, 76 total hits and .387 OBP over the last seven games pace the PCL since June 25...OKC has turned at least one double play in each of the last 10 games (13) and in 15 of the last 16 games (21). The Comets lead the Minors with 89 double plays this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2026

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