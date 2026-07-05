Isotopes' Offense Goes Quiet in 7-2 Loss

Published on July 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Round Rock, TX - The Express jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two frames while the Isotopes offense went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 baserunners en route to a 7-2 loss Saturday night at Dell Diamond.

Topes Scope: -Chad Stevens went 0-for-4, snapping his 61-game on-base streak and his 2026 franchise-record streak at 51 contests. During his overall streak he slashed .345/440/.500 with 17 doubles, three triples, four homers, 43 RBI and 36 walks. It was the third-longest streak in Triple-A since 2005.

-Zac Veen went 3-for-5 with three doubles, tying a career high (also: June 23, 2026, vs. Salt Lake). It was his 11th game of the season with at least three hits and seventh since May 29 (30 games). His 11 contests with three-plus hits in a season is a career high (previous: seven, 2025 and 2021).

-Ryan Ritter went 1-for-3 with a walk and double to extend his on-base streak to 47 games, the third-longest active on-base streak in MiLB. During streak is slashing .345/.429/.680 with 15 doubles, four triples, 14 homers, 47 Rbi and 25 walks.

-Jordan Beck went 2-for-4 with two singles. It was his fourth multi-hit game with Albuquerque in 2026 and second-straight.

-Bryant Betancourt went 1-for-4 with a double and RBI. After going hitless in his first games (0x10), is 4-for-13 with a double, homer and three RBI in his last three contests.

-The Isotopes went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position, the 22nd time this year the club has recorded one hit or fewer in such at-bats. It was the fourth time the team had one hit or fewer with at least 11 at-bats.

-Albuquerque relented a franchise-record nine stolen bases on the night, eclipsing the previous benchmark of seven (August 19, 2022, at Tacoma).

-The Isotopes scored just two runs on the night, the 19th time in 2026 the club has plated two or fewer, while the team has also plated double-digit runs 19 times, including a franchise-record 26 on May 1 vs. El Paso.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for the series finale tomorrow at 5:05 pm MT from Dell Diamond. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while Austin Voth is slated to start for Round Rock.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2026

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