Salt Lake Bees Celebrate Historic First Half of 2026 Season

Published on June 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - The Salt Lake Bees delivered one of the most memorable first halves in recent club history during the 2026 season, combining winning baseball, record-setting performances, standout promotions and meaningful community engagement to create a dynamic fan experience at The Ballpark at America First Square in Downtown Daybreak.

The Bees closed the first half with a 39-35 record, their best mark at the midway point of a season since 2018, while finishing fourth in the Pacific Coast League standings. Salt Lake also led the PCL with 25 home wins.

Offensively, the Bees paced all of Triple-A Baseball with 394 walks through 74 games, setting a franchise first-half record and surpassing the previous mark of 348 walks set in 2019. Salt Lake continued to serve as a key development pipeline for the Los Angeles Angels, with 28 players appearing for both the Bees and Angels during the first half. Four players made their Major League debuts after beginning the season in Salt Lake, including RHP George Klassen, Catcher Omar Martínez, LHP Samy Natera Jr. and RHP Brett Kerry.

The Bees also earned multiple league honors. Caden Dana was named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for April 28-May 3, while Denzer Guzman earned Pacific Coast League Player of the Month honors for May following one of the most productive months by a hitter in Triple-A Baseball.

WALK-OFF MAGIC

The Bees tied for the Triple-A lead with six walk-off victories this season, with five coming while wearing specialty jerseys. The memorable finishes included a Jose Siri RBI single on April 4, a Christian Moore walk-off double in the 12th inning on Dirty Sodas Night on April 15, Trey Mancini's sacrifice fly in Abejas uniforms on May 3, Moore's walk-off single on Military Appreciation Night on May 16, Austin Wynns' extra-inning winner on Star Wars Night on May 23 and most recently Zach Humphreys' walk-off hit during Christmas in June on June 20.

THEME NIGHTS AND FAN EXPERIENCES

The Ballpark at America First Square continued to build its reputation as one of the most entertaining venues in Minor League Baseball, with a wide range of theme nights and special events throughout the first half.

Fans enjoyed AANHPI Night, Gold Medal Night, Abejas Night, Teacher Appreciation Night, Golf Night, Military Appreciation Night, Soccer Night, Talent Show Night, Wildcats Night, Star Wars Night, Friendship Bracelet Night, Gulls Night, Love All Night, Fry Sauce Night, Occidentals Night, Christmas in June and Father's Day celebrations.

Gold Medal Night celebrated Utah's Olympians and Paralympians, while Soccer Night welcomed members of the Utah Royals and Real Salt Lake legend Nick Rimando.

One of the most unique nights of the season came during Talent Show Night, where fans showcased skills ranging from singing and playing musical instruments to other performances, while Bees relief pitcher Jared Southard displayed his juggling talent.

Wildcats Night featured special guest Bart Johnson, known to fans as "Coach Bolton" from Disney's "High School Musical" franchise.

Gulls Night celebrated Salt Lake's baseball history by honoring the city's 1970s-era professional club.

Fry Sauce Night highlighted one of Utah's favorite traditions with a fan-voted competition featuring sauces from the Bees, Arctic Circle, Hires Big H and J-Dawgs. The Bees' in-house fry sauce claimed the title, while fry sauce inventor Ron Taylor attended and threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Occidentals Night honored the legacy of Utah's Black baseball pioneers and their contributions to the game.

Christmas in June transformed The Ballpark into a winter wonderland complete with holiday music, festive jerseys and a Christmas-themed drone show celebrating the halfway point of the season.

ALTERNATE IDENTITIES AND SPECIALTY JERSEYS

The Bees wore eight alternate jerseys during the first half and went a perfect 6-0 while wearing specialty uniforms.

Those uniforms included AANHPI Heritage jerseys, Military Appreciation jerseys, Star Wars jerseys, Gulls jerseys, Occidentals jerseys, Christmas in June jerseys, Abejas jerseys and the club's newest alternate identity, the Utah Dirty Sodas.

Prior to the season, the Bees announced the Utah Dirty Sodas as the club's new alternate identity. Worn every Wednesday home game, the identity features a partnership with Swig, including $3 Swig drinks throughout The Ballpark, a giant Swig cup target beyond the outfield fence and fan rewards throughout Utah. If a ball strikes the giant cup, everyone in attendance wins free Swig. When the Dirty Sodas score four or more runs, fans across the Wasatch Front receive free Swig as well.

RECORD CROWDS AND ENTERTAINMENT

The Ballpark at America First Square continued to draw large crowds throughout the first half, hosting two of the five highest-attended games in ballpark history and recording three sellouts.

Fans also enjoyed three drone shows during the first half, including Military Appreciation Night, a Star Wars-themed drone show and a Christmas-themed drone presentation during Christmas in June.

BUMBLE & FRIENDS DEBUT

The Salt Lake Bees expanded their mascot family this season with the introduction of Bumble & Friends.

Joining the longtime Bees mascot Bumble are Honey, Daysie, Jensen and Swiggy. Together, the group serves as ambassadors for Bees youth programs and community initiatives while creating memorable experiences for fans throughout Utah.

Bumble & Friends appear at Tuesday, Friday and Saturday home games and also make year-round appearances at schools, youth programs, community events and service projects across the state.

ELEVATED BALLPARK DINING

The culinary offerings at The Ballpark at America First Square continued to evolve with a variety of new menu items introduced this season

Fans enjoyed creations including red and blue churros, the brisket donut, turkey legs, hibachi, the 18-inch Dinger Dog, spicy chicken sandwiches, bacon-wrapped hot dogs, BBQ dogs, chicken and waffles, teriyaki burgers and specialty burgers such as the Hole-in-One Burger featuring a donut bun and the Grand Slam Burger stacked with four beef patties.

Additional specialty items debuted throughout the season, including the Flaming Pasta Torch on Gold Medal Night.

COMMUNITY IMPACT

The Bees continued to make an impact throughout the community during the first half, highlighted by Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball's PLAY BALL Weekend on June 5-6.

Approximately 750 youth participants attended the two-day event, including nearly 500 participants on Friday and another 250 on Saturday, making Salt Lake one of the highest-attended PLAY BALL Weekend events in Minor League Baseball.

Participants received instruction from members of the Bees coaching staff and players through skills stations, drills, autograph sessions and interactive activities designed to inspire the next generation of baseball and softball players.

The month of May also featured numerous family-focused promotions, including Holmes Homes Family Night, Bark in the Park, Dirty Soda Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays and Teacher Appreciation Night, while cultural celebrations such as AANHPI Heritage Night and Abejas Night highlighted the diversity of the Bees fan base and the communities they serve.

Bees players attended Miracle League, an adaptive baseball league for kids with disabilities designed to remove barriers that traditionally keep individuals with disabilities off the field. Select players also visited Antelope Canyon Elementary School to read to students.

The club hosted three Angels Teammates experiences during the first half. Once a month, a young community member is invited to spend the afternoon at The Ballpark, including time with the coaching staff and athletic training staff, on-field drills, batting practice and a pregame dinner with the team.

BASEBALL BEYOND THE BEES

The Ballpark at America First Square remained a destination for unique entertainment even while the Bees were on the road.

In April, The Ballpark hosted Cosmic Baseball, featuring the Cosmic Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis, bringing a glow-in-the-dark baseball experience to Downtown Daybreak. Featuring UV-reactive baseballs, illuminated uniforms and nonstop entertainment, the event showcased a completely different version of the game while attracting fans from across the region.

As the second half begins, the Bees look to build upon a successful first half on the field while continuing to deliver memorable experiences for fans, families and communities throughout Utah.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 29, 2026

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