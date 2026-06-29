Aces Launch Back-To-Back Homers, But Comets Take Finale

Published on June 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Three straight run-scoring innings seemingly had the Reno Aces on their way to a series victory, but six runs in the final four frames by the Oklahoma City Comets led to a 10-4 Reno defeat on Sunday evening for a series split.

Three runs in the first and one in the third helped the Comets (3-3/44-36) take an early 4-0 edge, but it was one that would not last all the way through thanks to three straight run-scoring frames for the Aces (3-3/35-46).

Reno's action got started with two runs in one of the most exciting of fashions as the Aces crushed back-to-back homers for the 82nd time in team history, the second this season. With one out, Aramis Garcia left the yard to left center while Angel Ortiz immediately followed with one to the right-center gap, pulling the Aces within one.

During the fourth Reno pulled within one, turning a Tim Tawa double to left field into a run when Jose Fernandez later singled to left with two outs. Finally in the home half of the fifth the Aces found the equalizer thanks to a steal following a Tawa strikeout, as Manuel Pena swiped second while an errant throw allowed Jacob Amaya to cross the plate.

The tie contest lasted just one inning when a wild pitch from Spencer Giesting forced home a run and gave back the lead to the Comets. Insurance was added in the eighth by Oklahoma City dropped five runs, three of which scored before the first out in the frame, pushing the game to its 10-4 final.

While Reno's victory on Saturday assured them a series split, today's loss prevented the Aces from winning the series, something they have not done since they took four of six games from Sugar Land in Reno from April 28-May 3.

Tommy Henry was tasked with the start for the Aces, yielding four runs on eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 3.1 frames. With the offense taking him off the hook early, the loss was handed to Antonio Menendez who was tagged for just one run on two hits in 2.1 innings.

Of Reno's six hits, two came from the bat of Garcia who closed his game 2-for-3 including his homer. Outside of Ortiz's homer, which was his only hit in three trips, Tawa had the only other extra-base hit with a double in his three at-bats.

Now finished with this home set, the Aces hit the road for six games in Tacoma against the Rainiers during the July 4 holiday week beginning on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 29, 2026

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