Comets Host Extended Independence Day Weekend Celebration During 12-Game Homestand

Published on June 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets host an extended Independence Day Weekend celebration presented by First American Title at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as part of a stretch of 12 home games in 13 days starting Tuesday through July 12 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and El Paso Chihuahuas.

Oklahoma City starts the homestand by welcoming the Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, for the first time at home this season Tuesday-Sunday.

The Comets celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with three nights in a row of fireworks following Thursday, Friday and Saturday night's games.

First American Title will be the presenting partner for Thursday night's fireworks as well as Saturday night's Fourth of July fireworks show. First American Title will also have a human claw machine on site Friday through Sunday for fans to enjoy on the Mickey Mantle Plaza.

On Friday, Cosmic Tiki Night presented by OKANA takes over Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, featuring a Comets luggage tag giveaway for the first 1,000 fans and postgame fireworks. Enjoy vacation vibes and Tiki-inspired in-game entertainment throughout this special night.

Food and drink specials will take place throughout the series against the Space Cowboys. Connect with the Comets' social media accounts to learn about this week's featured items.

Following a day off next Monday, the Comets remain at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for their first series of the year against the Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, July 7-12.

Throughout the entire 12-game homestand, a silent auction for Clubhouse Collectibles presented by The Oklahoman will take place. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on game-used, game-worn, autographed memorabilia as the Comets partner with The Oklahoman to benefit a local community organization.

The full two-week homestand includes the following special promotions with games starting at 7:05 p.m. unless noted below:

- Tuesday, June 30 vs. Sugar Land (7:05 p.m.) - Enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products on $2 Tuesday.

- Thursday, July 2 vs. Sugar Land (7:05 p.m.) - Postgame fireworks presented by First American Title kick off three straight nights of Independence Day weekend magic. At Flashpoint concession locations near sections 108 and 117 of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, fans can purchase a special "Freedom Four Pack" for $17.76 on Thursday that includes four hot dogs and four 16-ounce fountain sodas.

- Friday, July 3 vs. Sugar Land (7:05 p.m.) - Get ready for an adventure in paradise as Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark evolves into a tropical escape filled with a night of island vibes for Cosmic Tiki Night presented by OKANA. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Comets luggage tag and postgame fireworks will blast off after the game presented by OKANA.

- Saturday, July 4 vs. Sugar Land (7:05 p.m.) - Come enjoy patriotic festivities this Fourth of July with America's pastime on this special night of baseball, including a postgame fireworks show presented by First American Title. The OKC Philharmonic is scheduled to perform pregame, including the national anthem. Latin Grammy Award winner Rudy Pérez is scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" during the game. Players and coaches will wear special "Stars and Stripes" hats available for purchase in the team store. The game will be broadcast locally in Oklahoma City on MeTV, which is channel 5.2 through digital antennas, channel 77 on DirecTV and channel 222 through Cox Cable.

- Sunday, July 5 vs. Sugar Land (6:05 p.m.) - The Comets close the first series of the extended homestand with Family Sunday. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch. Following the action, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

- Tuesday, July 7 vs. El Paso (7:05 p.m.) - Enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products on $2 Tuesday.

- Friday, July 10 vs. El Paso (7:05 p.m.) - Comets players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history on 89ers Night. Retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be on hand to entertain the crowd during the second of three 89ers Nights scheduled for this season. Friday Night fireworks will follow the game presented by Air Comfort Solutions.

Friday's contest also falls on an All-You-Can-Eat night. On these special nights, groups of 10 or more can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $27 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets. For Saturday, individual All-You-Can-Eat ticket packages are also available online.

- Saturday, July 11 vs. El Paso (7:05 p.m.) - Celebrate Western Heritage Night presented by Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse. This evening at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is slated to feature performances by trick roper Paxton Rodriguez during and after the game. Steelwind, a bluegrass band, is scheduled to perform pregame on the Mickey Mantle Plaza and during the game. Cindy Scarberry from the Oklahoma Opry is slated to perform the national anthem and "God Bless America."

Groups can take advantage of a Braum's Friends and Family Night ticket offer for Saturday, allowing groups of 10 or more people to receive a game ticket, Comets hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $16 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

- Sunday, July 12 vs. El Paso (1:05 p.m.) - The Comets close the series, as well as the 12-game home stretch, with Family Sunday. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch. Following the action, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Also on July 12, the Comets are partnering with Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and Safe Kids Oklahoma to host a car seat check from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Joe Carter Parking Lot located east of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Interested participants will need to register before Friday, July 10 online here in order to participate and all registrants will receive complimentary tickets to the July 12 Comets game along with a parking pass for the Joe Carter Parking Lot for the July 12 Comets game.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 29, 2026

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