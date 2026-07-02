Sugar Land Pen Stifles Comets

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets were held scoreless and to two hits over the final four innings during a 4-3 loss against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sugar Land (5-3/38-44) scored the game's opening run on a two-out single from Zach Dezenzo in the first inning. Oklahoma City (4-4/45-37) tied the game in the second inning with a RBI single from Griffin Lockwood-Powell. The Space Cowboys took the lead back in the third inning with a single off the bat of Shay Whitcomb and added to their run total with a single from Pascanel Ferreras in the fourth. The Comets tied the game, 3-3, in the fifth inning on RBI singles from Matt Gorski and Ryan Fitzgerald. Ferreras came through for Sugar Land again with a sixth-inning RBI single with two outs to retake the lead. Oklahoma City was held to two hits after the fifth inning after racking up eight hits through the first five innings.

Of Note: -Sugar Land evened the six-game series against the Comets, 1-1, as Oklahoma City's five-game winning streak against the Space Cowboys came to an end...Oklahoma City lost for just the second time in the last six games overall.

-Jack Suwinski went 3-for-4 with a double as he has hit safely in four straight games, including multiple hits in each of the last three contests. During the stretch, Suwinski is 8-for-17 (.471) with four RBI. Suwinski's three-hit game was his first since June 12 at Charlotte.

-Oklahoma City pitchers matched a season-high with 16 strikeouts as six different arms saw action as part of a bullpen game. The Comets last 16-strikeout game came June 10 at Charlotte. Wednesday was the Comets' fourth straight double-digit strikeout performance and fifth over the last eight contests. Oklahoma City has struck out 86 batters during the eight-game span and has 29 K's during the first two games of the current series.

-Ryan Ward went 1-for-3 at the plate and now has 459 career hits with Oklahoma City. He is three hits away from Drew Avans' Bricktown-era record of 462 career hits.

-Ryan Fitzgerald connected on a RBI single in the fifth inning and has hit safely in six consecutive games, batting .333 (9-for-27) with one double and two RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, striking out the side in the ninth inning. Phillips threw 19 pitches (13 strikes)...Through 11 relief outings with the Comets, Phillips has tossed 9.0 innings with nine hits, two earned runs, five walks and 11 K's.

-The Comets fell to 4-10 on Wednesdays this season and have lost the second game of a series after winning the opener in nine of their last 12 attempts.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Postgame fireworks presented by First American Title kick off three straight nights of Independence Day fireworks shows in Bricktown. Also on Thursday, fans can purchase a special "Freedom Four Pack" for $17.76 that includes four hot dogs and four 16-ounce fountain sodas. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 1, 2026

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