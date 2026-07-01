Propelled by Early Lead, Comets Take Opener against Sugar Land

Published on June 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets jumped out to an early six-run cushion and held on the rest of the way in a 6-2 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (4-3/45-36) started the scoring with a solo shot from Zach Ehrhard in the first inning, which narrowly carried over the center field wall. The Comets extended their lead in the second inning on a RBI single off the bat of Jack Suwinski. Oklahoma City put together a four-run fifth inning helped by back-to-back run-scoring singles from Ryan Fitzgerald and Ehrhard and capped with a two-run blast from Ryan Ward. Sugar Land (5-2/37-44) ended the shutout bid with a pair of homers as Shay Whitcomb went deep in the sixth inning and Cavan Biggio followed in the eighth.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City has won four of the last five games as the Comets captured the series opener against Sugar Land and improved to 6-1 against the Space Cowboys this season...OKC closed out the month of June with a 12-13 record.

-Zach Ehrhard belted his 12th home run of the season and ninth in the month of June, last going deep as part of a two-homer game June 17 against Sacramento. The outfielder finished the month of June with a team-high 29 hits, including 13 extra-base hits, and 21 RBI.

-Ryan Ward went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in his first game with Oklahoma City since May 27 at Sugar Land after being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday. He homered for the first time with the Comets since May 5 vs. Salt Lake.

-Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Landon Knack continued a Major League Rehab Assignment, firing 2.2 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and four strikeouts. He threw 50 pitches (30 strikes). Through two starts with the Comets, Knack has tossed 4.0 innings with six hits, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts. Knack is recovering from a right intercostal strain suffered during Spring Training.

-Christian Romero (6-2) piggybacked Landon Knack for a second straight appearance, surrendering two runs on four hits across 5.0 innings with three walks and six strikeouts in his sixth win of the season. The right-hander has tossed a combined 10.1 innings over his last two piggyback outings with two runs, nine hits, four walks and nine strikeouts.

-Oklahoma City pitchers struck out 13 batters, marking their third straight double-digit strikeout performance and fourth over the last seven contests. The Comets have struck out 70 batters during the seven-game span. Oklahoma City's 13-strikeout game marked its most since collecting 16 K's June 10 at Charlotte.

-Noah Miller's nine-game hitting streak came to an end. The infielder went 13-for-33 (.394) with three doubles, two triples and four RBI during the stretch.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 30, 2026

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