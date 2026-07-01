Isotopes Fall to Express on Taylor's Eighth-Inning Slam, 9-8

Published on June 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Round Rock, TX - With the Isotopes clinging to a 6-5 lead and the bases loaded with one out in the eighth inning, John Taylor launched a game-breaking grand slam off Jordan Romano, and Round Rock was able to hold on for a 9-8 victory over Albuquerque in the series opener at Dell Diamond on Tuesday night. Sterlin Thompson connected on a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth off Josh Sborz, but Sborz was able to record the final out.

Thompson's home run was one of four on the night for the Isotopes, as Charlie Condon, Jordan Beck and Zac Veen also went deep.

Topes Scope: - Condon is slashing .346/.465/.819 with 10 doubles, four triples, 14 homers and 39 RBI over his last 34 games dating back to May 19. He has raised his season average from .232 to .286 during the span. Condon's 14 long balls since May 23 are second-most in all of affiliated pro ball during the span, one behind Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman and Memphis Redbirds outfielder Joshua Baez, who have each hit 15 in the timeframe.

- Condon has a trio of three-hit games in his last six starts. Additionally, he has collected three knocks in back-to-back contests for the second time in his pro career. Condon was 7-for-9 over a two-game span for High-A Spokane on June 8-10, 2025.

- Ryan Ritter walked to extend his on-base streak with the Isotopes to 44 games, second-longest in franchise history behind teammate Chad Stevens' ongoing 50-game stretch. Ritter is slashing .352/.436/.703 with 14 doubles, four triples, 14 homers and 47 RBI in the streak that began on May 2, 2025.

- Stevens did not play on Tuesday, so his streak remains at 50 games with Albuquerque and 60 overall in Triple-A, dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with Salt Lake.

- Thompson's homer in the ninth extended his on-base streak to 28 games, dating back to April 16. He has compiled a .361/.519/.546 slashline with three doubles, five homers and 29 RBI in the span. The Isotopes have had four on-base streaks that have reached at least 28 contests this season.

- Veen is slashing .402/.417/.836 over his last 29 games with 15 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs, recording a hit in at least 28 of the 29 contests and raising his average from .268 to .330 in the process. Veen is one home run away from tying his career-high of 15 clouts with Single-A Fresno in his debut season of 2021.

- Albuquerque has nine home runs over their last two contests, their most in a two-game span this year. Additionally, it was their sixth game with four or more long balls at Dell Diamond, all coming since the start of the 2022 season. Round Rock joined the PCL in 2005.

- Tuesday marked the seventh time the Isotopes lost a game when leading by four or more runs this season. Six of the instances have taken place on the road, with the only occasion at home coming last Saturday when Albuquerque led 6-1 in the fourth inning, only to lose 8-7 to Salt Lake in 10 frames.

- Taylor's grand slam was the fourth surrendered by the Isotopes this season (last: Cal Raleigh, June 9 at Tacoma). It was just the third allowed at Dell Diamond in team history (others: Danny Klassen, June 25, 2005 and Sandro Fabian, Aug. 9, 2023). Klassen's slam came in the first game Albuquerque ever played at Round Rock.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express continue their series on Wednesday at 5:45 pm MT (6:45 CT). Gabriel Hughes is slated to start for Albuquerque, in the midst of a three-start, 15.2 scoreless inning streak. Veteran southpaw Marco Gonzales will get the ball for Round Rock.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.