Condon's Two-Homer, Five-RBI Day Leads Albuquerque Past Salt Lake, 11-5

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Charlie Condon homered in his first two at-bats of the afternoon and later added an RBI single for a three-hit, five-RBI day, as the Albuquerque Isotopes cruised past the Salt Lake Bees 11-5 on Sunday afternoon, securing a split of the six-game series.

Topes Scope: - Condon connected on his third multi-homer game of the season (also: March 28 at Oklahoma City, June 12 at Tacoma). Overall, it was the fourth time Condon accomplished the feat in his pro career, as he also went deep twice on Aug. 21, 2025 at Somerset.

- Condon's performance Sunday marked just the seventh time since at least 2005 that an Isotopes player tallied a minimum of two homers, four runs scored and five RBI in a game, and second time he did it this season (also: June 12 at Tacoma).

- Condon is slashing .336/.460/.795 with nine doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 38 RBI in his last 33 games dating back to May 19, raising his season average from .233 to .280. His 13 homers are second-most in MiLB since May 23 behind Joshua Baez of the Memphis Redbirds (15).

- Chad Stevens extended his overall Triple-A on-base streak to 60 games, including all 50 contests in which he has received a plate appearance for Albuquerque this season. The stretch began when he reached base in his final 10 games for the Salt Lake Bees last year.

- Stevens is slashing .342/.427/.495 with 16 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 43 RBI during his 60-game on-base streak, which is the third-longest in the PCL since at least 2005. Additionally, it is the second-longest active on-base streak in Minor League Baseball behind Mike Siroka, who has reached in 63-straight contests between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa dating back to April 9 this year.

- Veen connected on Albuquerque's third leadoff homer of the season, and second in his last three games as he also went deep to open the first inning on Thursday. The Isotopes other game-opening blast came courtesy of Cole Carrigg on Mother's Day at Sugar Land.

Sunday was Veen's fifth game-opening big fly in an Isotopes uniform, as he did it three times last year (April 30 vs. Salt Lake, June 29 at Las Vegas, July 6 vs. El Paso).

- Veen is slashing .410/.426/.838 with 15 doubles, four triples, nine homers and 24 RBI in his last 28 games, collecting at least one hit in 27 of the 28 contests.

- Nic Kent connected on his 10th homer of the season, one away from tying his career-high established with High-A Spokane in 2023. He is slashing .309/.386/.602 with seven doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 29 RBI in his last 32 contests dating back to May 20, increasing his season average from .190 to .279.

- Albuquerque's five long balls tied for their second most in a game in 2026 (also: April 12 at El Paso). Their season-high of six came on May 23 at Las Vegas. It was their most home runs in a home game since blasting five on July 29, 2025 vs. Sacramento.

- The Isotopes finished a 12-game homestand with a winning record (7-5) for the first time since July 29-Aug. 10, 2021, when they went 8-4 against Salt Lake and Oklahoma City.

On Deck: The Isotopes begin a 12-game road trip on Tuesday against the Round Rock Express. First pitch from Dell Diamond is set for 5:45 pm MT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 28, 2026

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