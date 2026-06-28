Isotopes Fall, 8-7, in 10 Innings to Bees

Published on June 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes jumped out to a 6-1 lead after three innings, but the Bees plated six runs between the fourth and eighth innings to take a 7-6 advantage. Albuquerque then tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with a no out, pinch-hit RBI triple by Zac Veen but failed to push across another run, eventually sending the game to extra innings. In the top half of the 10th frame, the Bees plated a run while the Isotopes went down in order to fall 8-7 Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes have tallied a total attendance of 274,933 over 41 openings-the highest in the Pacific Coast League (second: Las Vegas, 249,741; 39 openings) and third highest in Minor League Baseball.

-Chad Stevens went 1-for-2 with an RBI and three walks, extending his overall on-base streak to 59 games and his 2026 streak to 49 (every game with a plate appearance with Albuquerque this year). During his overall streak, he is slashing .344/.438/.486 with 16 doubles, three triples, three homers, 341 RBI and 35 walks. His overall streak is the third-longest on-base streak in Triple-A since 2005 and tied for the 9th-longest streak in MiLB since 2005.

-Ryan Ritter went 0-for-2 with two walks, extending his Triple-A on-base streak to 42 games. During stretch, is slashing .364/.448/.734 with 14 doubles, four triples, 14 homers, 47 RBI and 23 walks. Is the fourth-longest active streak in MiLB.

-Jordan Beck, in his fifth rehab game with the club, went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI. Is 4-for-17 with two doubles, a triple, one RBI, four walks and four strikeouts over five rehab games.

-The Isotopes led, 6-1, the fifth time the club has blown a five-run plus lead in a loss this season and first at home (last: May 19 at Las Vegas, 6-1 lead in third.

-With the loss, Albuquerque fell to 4-1 in extra-innings and 11-12 in one-run games.

-The Isotopes left 10 runners on base and went 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position. For the series, the club has left 45 runners on base.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees meet for the series finale tomorrow at 1:35 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Domingo Acevedo while Brett Kerry is slated to start for Salt Lake.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2026

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