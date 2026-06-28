Express Look To Secure Series Victory in Tomorrow's Series Finale

Published on June 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







After a scoreless first inning, the Rainiers grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the second on a solo home run from 1B Patrick Wisdom.

Wisdom followed his solo home run in the second with a three-run shot in the third inning to grow the Tacoma lead to four.

In the fifth, Wisdom hit his third homer of the game, giving Tacoma a 5-0 advantage.

SS Keyber Rodriguez provided the first hit and run of the game for the Express in the sixth with a solo home run, making it a 5-1 game.

The Express tallied a hit in each of the final four innings but fall 5-1 on Saturday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: With the loss, Round Rock has dropped their 2nd game of the series... still maintains control of the series... will go for their 5th series win of the year tomorrow afternoon... guaranteed a series split with a victory on Friday night... have not won 3 consecutive G since 4/19-/23... are 3-2 to start the 2nd half of the season... 4-6 in the last 10.

RHP NOLAN KINGHAM: (L, 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 2 HR, 87 pitches, 57 strikes) made his 3rd start on the road trip... 6th appearance of the campaign... allowed multiple home runs for the 2nd time this season (2, 6/4 at OKC)... back-to-back outings of throwing 55+ strikes... generated an 86% (6/7) strike rate with his sinker... both strikeouts ended the inning in the 1st and 2nd.

INF KEYBER RODRIGUEZ: (1-for-3, HR, 2 SO) launched his 2nd homer against TAC in the series... his 4th on the season... his 388-foot round-tripper is his longest homer of the season with the Express...recorded 2 H so far this series against TAC... both homers.

RHP MICHEL OTAÑEZ: (ND, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 26 pitches, 16 strikes) made his 3rd outing since rejoining the Express after being designated for assignment on 6/13... 3rd appearance this season to toss 2.0 innings... has not allowed a hit or run while striking out 9 batters over those 3 G... concluded the outing with back-to-back strikeouts to get Round Rock through the 8th.

NOTES: The Express entered tonight ranked 9th in the PCL in batting average (.247), hits (272), runs (165), and OPS (.724) in games following a victory on the season... Round Rock ranks 2nd in batting average (.273) and OPS (.788), 3rd in hits (105), and 4th in runs scored (67) in June... 8th time this season the Express have been held to 4 H or less... 0-8 in those contests.

NEXT GAME: Sunday, June 28 at Tacoma FIRST PITCH: 3:35 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Cheney Stadium

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2026

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