OKC Comets Game Notes - June 27, 2026

Published on June 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (2-2/43-35) vs. Reno Aces (2-2/34-45)

Game #79 of 149/Second Half #5 of 75/Road #41 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Jackson Ferris (0-3, 6.81) vs. RNO-LHP Kohl Drake (1-5, 7.83)

Saturday, June 27, 2026 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets can take the lead in their current series when they meet the Reno Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field...The series is tied, 2-2, as the Comets have won back-to-back games and seek a third straight win.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets scored four runs with two outs in the eighth inning to win, 8-6, over the Reno Aces Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. Oklahoma City began the night with a two-run homer by the rehabbing Teoscar Hernández in the third inning. Both sides exchanged sacrifice flies between the bottom of the fourth inning and top of the fifth inning, putting OKC's lead at 3-1. The Aces took the lead with a four-run fifth inning, tallying five hits and two walks during the rally. The Comets made it a one-run game in the seventh inning when Hyseong Kim scored on a wild pitch, but Reno responded with a Manuel Pena two-out RBI single in the bottom half. With the bases empty and two outs in the eighth inning, the Comets strung together four straight hits, including a game-tying, two-run double by Noah Miller. James Tibbs III followed with a go-ahead RBI single, and Ryan Fitzgerald added another RBI knock two batters later. Jake Eder and Wyatt Mills each retired the side in order in the final two innings to preserve the lead.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jackson Ferris (0-3) makes his 12th start of the season as he searches to end a two-start losing skid...Ferris last started June 21 vs. Sacramento, tossing 3.2 innings while surrendering two hits and three runs (two earned) with four walks and three strikeouts. His 71 pitches thrown (35 strikes) marked his highest total since April 30 vs. Round Rock...Ferris was sidelined May 7-27 with a hip impingement, and through his first 11 starts, has a 6.81 ERA in 39.2 IP with 25 walks and 32 K's...He ranks as the Dodgers' No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 11 per Baseball America...He spent the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 10-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .246 BAA in 26 games (24 starts). He ranked among the top three Dodgers organizational leaders in wins (1st), starts (2nd), IP (2nd, 126.0), ERA (3rd), strikeouts (3rd, 135) and BAA (T-3rd)...He was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs with OF Zyhir Hope for IF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte Jan. 11, 2024.

Against the Aces: 2026: 6-4 2025: 7-5 All-time: 60-47 At RNO: 24-24

The Comets play their final series against the Aces this season and play their only series at Greater Nevada Field in 2026...OKC took four of six games at home May 19-24 after jumping out to a 3-0 series lead. There was a dearth of offense on both sides, with the Comets batting just .193 and the Aces at a .204 clip. OKC's pitching staff ended the week with a 2.50 ERA, as Reno's offense was held to three runs or less in four of six games (19 R total). The Comets notched 65 strikeouts against Aces batters, with at least nine in each game...The Comets are 12-6 over their last 18 games against the Aces going back to last season, but after the Comets went 9-2 over the first 11 of those games, the Aces have now won four of the last seven meetings, with all four wins by one run. Over the seven-game stretch, the Comets have batted just .198 (47-for-237) with five hits or less in four games.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Friday night, going 1-for-4 with a two-run homer while playing six innings in left field. Hernández crushed a two-run homer for the third straight game, traveling an estimated 441 feet...Trough three games, Hernández is 3-for-11 with three homers and nine RBI. He is the second Comets hitter this season to homer in at least three straight games after James Tibbs III went deep four straight nights May 28-31 at Sugar Land...The two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star is recovering from a left hamstring strain. The Comets have had at least one Dodgers player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment every game since April 21.

Close Calls: Oklahoma City has played in five straight games decided by two runs or less, including four straight one-run contests June 21-25. OKC is 2-3 during the five-game stretch...The Comets have played in 38 games decided by two runs or less so far in 2026, accounting for nearly 49 percent of the team's 78 total games this season, with a record of 17-21. Their 38 games decided by two runs or less are third-most in the league overall behind Round Rock (43) and Tacoma (42)...Three of OKC's last five wins have been by two runs or less. On the other hand, four of OKC's last six losses have been by one run. In fact, six of the Comets' 12 losses so far in June have been by one run and four of the Comets' last five road losses have been by one run...Each of the last seven games between the Comets and Aces have been settled by one or two runs.

Miller Time: Noah Miller went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBI and a walk last night. He's now riding a seven-game hitting streak, going 11-for-25 (.440) with three doubles, two triples and four RBI...The triple Friday was Miller's seventh of the season, ranking second among all Triple-A hitters...His hitting streak is the longest active streak among Comets players and is his second of the season of at least seven games, as he hit safely in a season-best nine consecutive games May 9-20, collecting 14 hits.

Later, Gator: Austin Gauthier saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end following an 0-for-4 contest with a walk Friday. The infielder was 12-for-24 during the stretch with one homer and nine RBI and is still riding a team-best 12-game on-base streak, which is his longest of the season...He recorded his first career grand slam Thursday night in Reno, matching his career high with four RBI, and during his 12-game on-base streak, is batting .375 (15-for-40) with 11 RBI and 12 walks...This is his longest on-base streak since a 17-game stretch Aug. 16-Sept. 7, 2025 with OKC.

Road Detour: The Comets have won back-to-back road games for the first time since winning six road games in a row May 28-June 10, including four wins in Sugar Land to close out May and two wins in Charlotte in June...Before the team's wins Thursday and Friday, the Comets had lost five of their previous six road games, and they are now 3-5 over the last eight road games. The recent rough stretch on the road comes after the Comets went 11-1 in away games between May 14-June 10 and 15-3 on the road between April 30-June 10...Overall this season, OKC is 23-17 in away games and they own the second-most road wins in the league behind Las Vegas' 25 (25-13)...The Comets have scored 17 runs the last two nights after being limited to 10 runs in their previous three road games...Overall this season, the Comets are batting a league-leading .285 in away games with a league-best 288 runs scored and 412 hits, including a league-high 59 home runs. The Comets have hit 38 home runs over their last 19 road games, with at least one in 18 of the 19 games.

Not Two Much: In each of the last two games, the Comets have trailed by two runs, only to overcome the deficit to win. Almost one-third of their 43 wins this season have been in games they trailed by two or more runs (14)...In seven of the last 16 games the Comets have played, the winning team trailed by at least two runs at some point.

2-for-1 Special: OKC has completed a double play in 10 of the last 11 games, totaling 16 double plays. The Comets lead all teams in the full-season Minors with 84 double plays this season...On the other hand, the Comets have also hit into at least one twin killing in nine of the last 11 games (17) and multiple double plays in four of the last eight games (13).

The Fonz: Eliezer Alfonzo collected a team-high three hits Friday to tie his season-high mark, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs. Over his last 12 games with a plate appearance, Alfonzo is 17-for-43 (.395), including three games with three hits...He leads OKC with seven doubles this month and is slashing .370/.431/.522 in June.

Around the Horn: Last night the Comets won their second game of the season when trailing after seven innings (2-24)...This is the second straight series the Comets began down 0-2 and then won consecutive games to tie the series. OKC and their opponent have now been 2-2 through four games in nine of the last 12 series, including each of the last three...James Tibbs III has recorded back-to-back multi-RBI games while going 3-for-8 with a double. He leads the PCL this season with 20 homers, 40 extra-base hits, 667runs and 60 walks...The Comets have allowed two home runs over the last six games after giving up 13 homers over a season-high eight straight games June 11-19...Each of the four games during the current series have lasted at least three hours, as well as 11 of the last 15 games.







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