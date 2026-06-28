OKC Comets Game Notes - June 28, 2026

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (2-3/43-36) vs. Reno Aces (3-2/35-45)

Game #80 of 149/Second Half #6 of 75/Road #42 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Ryder Ryan (3-2, 4.50) vs. RNO-LHP Tommy Henry (1-4, 5.83)

Sunday, June 28, 2026 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a series split when they close out their six-game road series against the Reno Aces at 8:05 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field...The Comets trail in the current series, 3-2, and are 0-1-2 through their first three series of June with splits in each of their last two series.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets were put in an early hole and doomed by two-out hitting in a 9-4 loss to the Reno Aces Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. With two outs in the first inning, Reno had five straight batters reach base, leading to a 4-0 advantage. The Comets scored the game's next two runs on RBI singles by Griffin Lockwood-Powell and Alek Thomas to close the gap to 4-2 in the third inning. Reno scored three runs during the bottom of the third inning, with a pair coming across on the second double of the game by Christian Cerda. James Tibbs III hit a solo homer in the fifth inning, and the score remained 7-3 until Tyler Locklear delivered a key two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning for the Aces. The Comets scored a run in the ninth inning on a Thomas RBI double.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Ryder Ryan (3-2) makes his second start of the week as well as his 13th appearance (eighth start) of the season...He last pitched in the series opener June 23, taking the loss after tossing 3.0 innings with two hits, three runs, four walks (season high) and five strikeouts. The start was Ryan's first since May 16 at Albuquerque...Ryan was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for June 8-14 following two relief appearances in Charlotte, throwing a combined 6.2 scoreless frames with two hits, one walk and nine strikeouts. He retired 20 of 23 batters faced during the week...Ryan faces Reno for the third time this season, combining to allow two hits and three runs across 7.0 innings with five walks and seven strikeouts...He was placed on the seven-day IL April 28-May 16 due to a back injury...The righty has MLB experience with Seattle (2023) and Pittsburgh (2024) and made his MLB debut with the Mariners Aug. 11, 2023 vs. Baltimore...He is the older brother of fellow Comets pitcher River Ryan (currently on the IL) and signed with the Dodgers Jan. 28 as a minor league free agent.

Against the Aces: 2026: 6-5 2025: 7-5 All-time: 60-48 At RNO: 24-25

The Comets play their final series against the Aces this season and play their only series at Greater Nevada Field in 2026...OKC took four of six games at home May 19-24 after jumping out to a 3-0 series lead. There was a dearth of offense on both sides, with the Comets batting just .193 and the Aces at a .204 clip. OKC's pitching staff ended the week with a 2.50 ERA, as Reno's offense was held to three runs or less in four of six games (19 R total). The Comets notched 65 strikeouts against Aces batters, with at least nine in each game...The Comets are 12-7 over their last 19 games against the Aces going back to last season, but after the Comets went 9-2 over the first 11 of those games, the Aces have now won five of the last eight meetings, with four of the wins coming by one run. Over the eight-game stretch, OKC has batted .211 (58-for-275) with five hits or less in four games.

June Swoon: The Comets are 2-4 in the last six games and 6-9 in the last 15 games. The Comets are 10-13 overall in the month of June with two games remaining this month. Their 13 losses are the third-most in the league in June and two away from tying their highest monthly loss total of the season after the team went 11-15 in April...The June dip follows an impressive ending to the month of May as the Comets closed out the last 16 games with a 13-3 record and went 20-7 between April 30-May 31...In May, the Comets allowed 103 runs in 26 games (3.96 RPG) - second-fewest among Triple-A teams. The team's 3.48 ERA was its lowest in a month since May 2023 (3.39) and ranked third overall in the Minors. But through 23 games in June, the Comets' ERA is 5.21 and they have allowed 134 runs overall (5.8 RPG)...OKC's offense racked up 202 runs in 26 May games - second-most in the league (7.8 RPG). However in June, OKC has 128 runs through 23 games - third-fewest in the PCL to start the month (5.6 RPG)...The Comets have split each of the last two series and are 0-1-2 through their first three series of the month after they won all five of their May series...After recording a +99 run differential in May, the Comets' run differential this month is -6. Last night was the team's fith loss of the month by at least four runs, something that happened just once in May.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 0-for-3 Saturday with two walks while playing the full game in left field. Through four games, Hernández is 3-for-13 with three homers and nine RBI...The two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star is recovering from a left hamstring strain...The Comets have had at least one Dodgers player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment every game since April 21.

Miller Time: Noah Miller went 1-for-3 with a walk last night and is now riding a eight-game hitting streak, going 12-for-28 (.429) with three doubles, two triples and four RBI...His triple Friday night was his seventh of the season, ranking second among all Triple-A hitters...His hitting streak is the longest active streak among Comets players and is his second of the season of at least eight games, as he hit safely in a season-best nine consecutive games May 9-20, collecting 14 hits.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald recorded a game-high four hits Saturday, going 4-for-5 with a run scored. It was his team-leading 29th multi-hit game of the season and team-leading fourth game with four hits in 2026...Fitzgerald has hit safely in each of his last four games and his 97 total hits are second-most in the PCL and one behind league-leading Joey Meneses' (LV) 98 hits this season...Fitzgerald's 145 total bases rank fourth in the league while his 19 doubles are tied for fourth and his 53 RBI are tied for fifth among PCL players.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III hit his Pacific Coast League-leading 21st home run of the season Saturday night. Tibbs finished the game 2-for-5 and over the last three games is 5-for-13 with five RBI...In addition to homers, Tibbs leads the PCL with 41 extra-base hits, 60 walks, 170 total bases and 68 runs scored. He also ranks second in the league with 67 RBI, a .998 OPS, third with a .584 SLG, fourth with 85 hits and fifth with a .414 OBP.

Road Detour: With last night's defeat, the Comets have now lost six of their last nine road games...The recent rough stretch on the road comes after the Comets went 11-1 in away games between May 14-June 10 and 15-3 on the road between April 30-June 10...Overall this season, OKC is 23-18 in away games and owns the second-most road wins in the league behind Las Vegas' 26 (26-13)...The Comets have been limited to four runs or less in each of their last four road defeats...Overall this season, the Comets are batting a league-leading .285 in away games with a league-best 292 runs scored and 423 hits, including a league-high 60 home runs. The Comets have hit 39 home runs over their last 20 road games, with at least one in 19 of the 20 games.

Walking Sticks: The Comets issued 10 walks Saturday, marking the third time this week the pitching staff has surrendered at least eight free passes in a game. Last night was also the seventh time the Comets have allowed double-digit walks this season, including the second time during the current series...The Comets have allowed a Triple-A-high 139 walks through 23 games this month (6.0 per game) and also pace all Triple-A teams with 433 walks this season (5.5 per game)...Last season, the Comets set a team record by allowing 782 walks, leading all teams in the full-season Minors. They are now on pace to finish with 818 walks...OKC's pitching staff also notched 11 strikeouts last night, resulting in the team's fourth game of the season with at least 10 walks and 10 strikeouts...On the other hand, the Comets' offense leads all Triple-A teams with 420 walks drawn.

Around the Horn: OKC has completed a double play six straight games (9) and in 11 of the last 12 games, totaling 17 double plays. The Comets lead all teams in the full-season Minors with 85 double plays this season...Eliezer Alfonzo did not play Saturday but went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs Friday. Over his last 12 games with a plate appearance, Alfonzo is 17-for-43 (.395), including three games with three hits. He leads OKC with seven doubles this month and is slashing .370/.431/.522 in June...The Comets have allowed just one home run over the last four games and three home runs over the last seven games after giving up 13 homers over a season-high eight straight games June 11-19...OKC has lost back-to-back series finales after winning six straight series finales May 3-June 7. The team is 0-3 when playing for a split this year.







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