Gordon Spins Six Scoreless in Second Quality Start

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - LHP Colton Gordon turned in his second quality start of the season as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-1, 37-43) wrapped up their six-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas (1-5, 36-45) with a 2-1 victory on Sunday night at Constellation Field.

Sugar Land's offense came alive in the bottom of the sixth inning. César Salazar led off the frame with a double before Cavan Biggio connected on an RBI triple into right field, scoring the first run of the game. Trenton Brooks followed with an RBI double of his own, bringing home Biggio and extending the Space Cowboys lead to 2-0.

The Space Cowboys pitching staff turned in another commanding performance to keep El Paso off the scoreboard through the first eight innings. Gordon carried a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and ultimately allowed just one hit over 6.0 scoreless innings while striking out four. RHP Ryan Weiss followed with 3.0 innings in relief, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one.

The Chihuahuas plated a run in the top of the ninth, trimming the deficit to 2-1, but grounded out softly to second to close out the game as Sugar Land secured the series finale.

NOTABLE:

LHP Colton Gordon tossed 6.0 innings while allowing just one hit and striking out four on Saturday night, earning his second quality start of the season. Gordon threw 74 pitches, 53 for strikes, and held the opposition hitless through his first 5.1 innings of work.

Shay Whitcomb extended his hitting streak to six games in the series finale on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a walk. Whitcomb's single left the bat at 103.0 mph, the second hardest-hit ball of the game.

Cavan Biggio finished 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Biggio has now recorded an extra-base hit in six of his last 11 games.

Riley Unroe drew a walk on Sunday night, extending his on-base streak to nine games.

Lucas Spence has hit safely in all five games since joining the Space Cowboys. Spence is 8-for-19 with three doubles, a home run, seven RBI, two walks and five runs scored while only striking out five times since being promoted to Sugar Land.

Following an off day on Monday, the Space Cowboys head to Oklahoma City for a six-game road series against the Comets beginning Tuesday night. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for the series opener, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 28, 2026

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