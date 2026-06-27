Biggio Streak Continues in Friday Defeat

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Cavan Biggio extended his on-base streak, but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-1, 35-43) fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas (1-3, 36-43) by a score of 8-1 on Friday night in game four of their six-game series at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

El Paso struck early in the top of the first. After a leadoff walk put a runner aboard, Jake Cronenworth launched a two-run home run to right field to give the Chihuahuas an early 2-0 advantage.

Sugar Land scratched a run across in the bottom of the third. Riley Unroe, Biggio and Shay Whitcomb each singled to load the bases before Trenton Brooks lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Unroe and cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Chihuahuas added to their lead in the fourth inning when Blake Hunt connected on a two-run home run, extending El Paso's advantage to 4-1.

The Space Cowboys received strong relief performances from RHP Trey McLoughlin and RHP Sam Carlson to keep the game within reach. McLoughlin tossed 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two, while Carlson followed with 1.2 scoreless frames and two strikeouts of his own.

El Paso broke the game open in the seventh, plating three runs to push the lead to 7-1 before adding a solo home run in the eighth to extend the advantage to 8-1.

RHP Jose Fleury worked a scoreless ninth inning in relief, but the Space Cowboys were unable to mount a comeback as their four-game winning streak came to an end on Friday night.

NOTABLE:

RHP Michael Knorr made his first appearance since being reinstated from the IL on Friday night, tossing 1.1 innings while allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts. Knorr threw 23 pitches, 15 for strikes, and reached 97.2 mph recording the four hardest pitches thrown in the game. Cavan Biggio extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to nine games on Friday night, going 1-for-3 with two walks. Biggio has now drawn six walks this week, tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League during that span. RHP Trey McLoughlin fired 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen on Friday night, surrendering just one hit while striking out two. The outing marked McLoughlin's second consecutive scoreless appearance after he earned his first win of the season with 1.1 scoreless innings against El Paso on Tuesday. RHP Roddery Muñoz turned in a scoreless outing on Friday night, extending his streak to three consecutive scoreless appearances. Over his last 11 outings, Muñoz has allowed runs in just two appearances.

The Space Cowboys will look to bounce back on Saturday night against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Sugar Land has yet to announce who will take the mound while El Paso will throw RHP Jhony Brito for a 7:05 PM first pitch. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2026

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