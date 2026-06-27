Isotopes Blanked by Bees, 6-0

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes and Bees were scoreless entering the top of the seventh inning, when Salt Lake wound up scoring five runs - four with two outs - on their way to a 6-0 victory on Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. Caden Dana (4.0 IP), Houston Harding (2.2 IP) and Jared Southard (2.1 IP) combined to blank the Isotopes potent lineup, holding them to a total of three singles.

Topes Scope: - Chad Stevens extended his on-base streak at Triple-A to 58 games dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with Salt Lake. It spans the final 10 contests he played for the Bees last season, and all 48 games with a plate appearance for the Isotopes this season. Stevens is slashing .343/.431/.477 with 16 doubles, two triples, three homers and 40 RBI during the span. It is the third longest on-base streak in the Pacific Coast League since at least 2005.

- Zac Veen saw his 25-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 evening. He slashed .411/.429/.822 with 14 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 22 RBI, and 12 multi-hit performances during the stretch, which tied for the longest hit streak in affiliated pro ball this season (also: Felnin Celesten, Everett AquaSox).

- Veen's hit streak was the third-longest in Isotopes history behind Ryan Ritter (31 games, 2025-26) and Mike Tauchman (28 games, 2016-17). Overall, Veen tied Mike Piazza (1992) for the fourth-longest hit streak in Albuquerque's Triple-A history which dates back to in 1972.

- Sterlin Thompson walked to increase his on-base streak with the Isotopes to 26 games. He has compiled a .378/.529/.544 slashline with three doubles, four homers and 27 RBI during the span.

- The Isotopes were blanked by the Bees for the second time this season (also: 1-0, June 5 at Salt Lake). It was the four time the Bees have pitched a shutout in the Duke City (others: May 5, 2003; Aug. 13, 2013 and Aug. 24, 2017). Overall, Albuquerque has been shut out four times in 2026, as Reno kept them off the board twice in the first full week of the regular season (1-0 on April 1, 8-0 on April 3).

- Albuquerque has been shut out three times at home this season, their most at home in a campaign since 2014 when they suffered the fate on five occassions.

- The Isotopes recorded three hits, their fewest in a game since July 9, 2025 at Round Rock (also three). It was their least amount of knocks in a home game since July 28, 2022, when they had three vs. Las Vegas.

- Albuquerque did not register an extra-base hit for the sixth time this season and it was the second occurrence this week (also: Wednesday vs. Salt Lake).

- The Isotopes tied a season-high by turning three double plays on Friday night, done on three previous instances (also: April 15 vs. OKC, May 1 vs. El Paso, May 12 vs. OKC).

On Deck: Albuquerque and Salt Lake meet again on Dukes Retro Night. Former Isotopes manager Lorenzo Bundy and longtime baseball executive Branch Rickey III will be inducted into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony. There will be a Postgame Drone Show presented by the Albuquerque Journal (weather permitting). First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm, with Keegan Thompson expected to start for the Isotopes, and the Bees will go with Shaun Anderson.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2026

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