SAC Postgame Notes 6.25 vs. LV

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (0-3/42-33) 3 vs. Las Vegas (3-0/47-29) 4

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats lost tonight's game, 3-4, dropping three straight...they have dropped nine of their last 12 after winning six consecutive between June 4-10...they are now 20-14 at home, 12-10 when committing one error, 10-9 in one-run games, and 16-2 in multi-home run games.

Carson Whisenhunt was the starter and was dealt the loss, his third of the season and first since April 22...allowed two runs on a season-high-tying seven hits, with a season-high-tying four walks and four strikeouts in 3.1 innings...marked his shortest outing since April 9 vs. Las Vegas when he pitched 3.0...had a strike percentage of 58.4, his third-lowest of the season, behind his starts on April 3 at Salt Lake (58.3) and April 9 vs. Las Vegas (50.5).

Dayson Croes (2-for-4) knocked his first career Triple-A home run, a two-out, 334-foot, solo shot to right field in the fourth...marked his second multi-hit game with Sacramento....he is batting .417 (5-for-12) with one home run, one RBI, one walk, one walk, one stolen base, a .667 slugging percentage and a 1.167 OPS in five games with the River Cats this season.

Osleivis Basabe (4-for-4) recorded his fifth home run of the season, and first since May 20...was a 406-foot, solo shot to left center field...marked his second three-hit game of the season (also, May 17 at Round Rock)...also knocked three singles, marking his first four-hit game since July 11, 2024 with the FCL Rays, and fifth of his professional career.

Scott Bandura went 1-for-4 with a triple in the sixth, his second with Sacramento...he is batting .235 (28-for-119) with five doubles, two triples, one home run, 14 RBI, six walks, and a .617 OPS in 31 games with the River Cats.

Heliot Ramos (MLR) went 1-for-4 with a double in the first...he is batting .304 (7-for-23) with one double, one home run, one RBI, three walks, a .385 on-base percentage and an .863 OPS in six games with Sacramento on rehab.

AVIATORS NOTES

The Las Vegas Aviators won tonight's game, 4-3, securing at least a split on the series...they did not record a home run for just the second time in their last nine games.

Joey Estes was the starter and earned his third win of the season...allowed two runs on four hits (2 HR), with three walks and three strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work.

Michael Kelly earned his eighth save of the season...he is tied with Michael Fulmer for most on the season...threw 1.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks and no strikeouts.

Cade Marlowe went 3-for-5 with a triple, his eighth of the season...his eight triples are T-1st in the minors (also, Nolan Sailors, High-A Quad Cities), and T-2nd in all of professional baseball, behind only Arizona's Corbin Carroll, who has 9...marked his ninth three-plus-hit game of the season.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer went 4-for-4, his seventh three-plus-hit game...extended his hitting streak to 19 games, the second-longest active streak in the PCL...he is batting .388 (33-for-85) with five doubles, 11 RBI, nine walks, one stolen base, a .455 on-base percentage and a .902 OPS in that span since June 4.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2026

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