Isotopes Claim 11-3 Victory over Bees

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes plated nine runs between the third and fourth innings-with a combined nine hits in the frames-while four Albuquerque hitters recorded three hits and two RBI each (Zac Veen, Charlie Condon, Sterlin Thompson and Chad Stevens) en route to an 11-3 win Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, Albuquerque has won five of its last seven contests.

-Chad Stevens went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI, extending his overall on-base streak to 56 games and his 2026 streak to 46 (every game with a plate appearance with Albuquerque this year). During his overall streak, he is slashing .351/.433/.488 with 16 doubles, two triples, three homers, 39 RBI and 29 walks. His overall streak is tied for the third-longest on-base streak in Triple-A since 2005 (also: Tyler White, Fresno, August 20, 2017-May 24, 2018). Also tied for the 14th-longest streak in MiLB since 2005. Was his fourth three-hit game of the year (last: May 9 at Sugar Land).

-Zac Veen went 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBI, pushing his hit streak to 23 contests, the longest active streak in MiLB. During the streak, is slashing .433/451/.856 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven homers and 20 RBI. Is the fifth hit streak of 23+ in Isotopes history. Was his sixth game of the season with three-plus knocks (last: June 12 at Tacoma, three). Set a career high with three doubles. Most doubles in a game by an Isotopes in 2026.

-Ryan Ritter went 2-for-4 with a double and walk, extending his Triple-A on-base streak to 40 games. During stretch, is slashing .382/.458/.770 with 14 doubles, four triples, 14 homers, 47 RBI and 21 walks. Is the fifth-longest active streak in MiLB.

-Sterlin Thompson went 3-for-5 with two RBI, extending his hit streak to 16 games and on-base streak to 23 contests. Was his third game of 2026 with three-plus hits (last: May 1 vs. El Paso, career-tying five knocks).

-Charlie Condon went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI. Was his fifth contest with at least three hits (last: June 12 at Tacoma, four). Over his last 13 games, is slashing .354/.475/.875 with one double, three triples, six homers, eight walks and 20 RBI.

-In his first rehab game with the Isotopes, Brenton Doyle went 1-for-4 with a single and two punchouts. He played five innings in center field.

-Jordan Beck, also in his first rehab game with the club, went 0-for-4 with one strikeout. He played five innings in left field.

-Andrew Baker made his Triple-A debit and tossed 0.2 hitless frames.

-The Isotopes scored in double-digits for the first time since June 12 at Tacoma (16 runs), an eight-game stretch-the longest streak since beginning the season with a 10-game stretch without tallying 10+ runs.

-Albuquerque has recorded double-digit hits in six of its last seven games.

-The Isotopes swiped four bags on the night, the ninth time with at least four in a contest in 2026. The club has stolen a base in seven-straight games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Tanner Gordon while Alek Manoah is slated to start for Salt Lake.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2026

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