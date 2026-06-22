Isotopes Fall in Dramatic First-Half Finale, 7-6

Published on June 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Cavan Biggio launched a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning that proved to be the game-deciding swing, as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 7-6 on Sunday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. The bottom of the eighth came with high drama, as Albuquerque loaded the bases with two outs. However, Miguel Ullola came on from the Space Cowboys bullpen to strike out Zac Veen to escape the jam and keep his team ahead. Ullola then retired the side in order in the ninth, ending the contest.

Topes Scope: - Zac Veen pushed his hitting streak to 22 games with a 1-for-5 evening. He is slashing .419/.433/.828 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven homers, 18 RBI and 11 multi-hit contests during the stretch. It is the longest active hit streak in all of Minor League Baseball and second longest in affiliated pro ball, behind Zack Gelof who is currently on a 24-game run for the Athletics.

- Veen's hit streak is the sixth of at least 22 games in Isotopes history, and second to take place in the 2026 season (also: Cole Carrigg, 22).

- Chad Stevens was 2-for-5, extending his on-base streak with Albuquerque to 45 games, every contest that he has received at least one plate appearance in the 2026 season. Overall, Stevens has reached base in 55-straight games in Triple-A, dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with Salt Lake. He has compiled a .425/.469/.894 slashline with 15 doubles, one triple, three homers and 37 RBI during the combined span between the Isotopes and Salt Lake Bees.

- Stevens' on-base streak is tied for the fourth-longest in the PCL since at least 2005. He is currently tied with Andy Green, who compiled his 55-game on-base stretch from June 12-Aug. 11, 2005 with the Tucson Sidewinders, who were an Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate.

- Nic Kent was 2-for-5, including a solo homer off former Astros World Champion pitcher Cristian Javier. It is the third time in 2026 that Kent has gone deep in back-to-back contests (also: May 22-23 at Las Vegas, June 3-4 at Salt Lake). He is slashing .312/.397/.606 slashline with six doubles, a triple, eight homers and 26 RBI over his last 29 games dating back to May 20, increasing his season average from .190 to .278.

- Jose Cordova was 2-for-3 with a double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, which established a new career-high. Cordova is 15-for-38 with four doubles and four RBI during the span.

- Vimael Machin increased his on-base streak to 20 games with an RBI triple in the seventh inning. Machin is slashing .291/.348/.418 with two doubles, a triple, two homers and 16 RBI in the span.

- The Isotopes finished the first half with a 39-36 record, their second time ending a half with a winning record since the PCL switched to a split-season halves format in 2023. Albuquerque was 41-34 in the second half of the 2023 campaign.

- Albuquerque ended the first half leading the Pacific Coast League in runs scored (509), on-base percentage (.384), and slugging percentage (.467), while placing second in batting average (.286).

On Deck: The Isotopes begin the second half of the season on Tuesday when they host the Salt Lake Bees in the opener of a six-game series. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm MT. Neither Albuquerque or Salt Lake has announced a starting pitcher for the contest.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 22, 2026

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