Reno Aces Set to Host Oklahoma City this Week

Published on June 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host the Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, for a six-game series this week at Greater Nevada Field. Single-game tickets are available at RenoAces.com.

Special Events

Peanuts Night, presented by Nevada Mining Association and KOLO-8 News Now

Saturday, June 27 vs. Oklahoma City Comets

Bring your inner child out for another Peanuts night at Greater Nevada Field! Snoopy and the gang will be featured on our specialty jerseys and around the ballpark with themed music, food, and more! Arrive early for a Charlie Brown bobblehead giveaway!

Dog Days, presented by Tito's, NBC News 4, Fox 11, Nevada Sports Net, and K-Bull 98.1 FM

Tuesday, June 23

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more info or paperwork requirements, click HERE.

June Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Alice 96.5 (6/23) - Fans can enjoy two street tacos for $5.00

WILD Wednesdays, presented by WILD 102.9 FM (6/24) - $10.29 Infield Reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com

Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, KTVN, and K-Bull 98.1 FM (6/25) - The Aces will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox and Coors Light will be just $2 at every Thursday home game.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys (6/26) - Featuring pre-game, in-game, and post-game fireworks.

Pregame Happy Hour (6/26, 6/27) - Fans can show up 2 hours before first pitch every Friday and Saturday, and enjoy special Happy Hour deals before heading into the stadium.

Pregame Autographs, presented by The Reno Aces Foundation (6/27) - Every Saturday home game by the main entrance, two members of your Reno Aces will be available to sign autographs for the first 15 minutes after gates open.

Family Sundays, presented by Community Health Alliance and SUNNY 106.9 FM (6/29) - Featuring post-game Kids Run the Bases and $1.50 hot dogs.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775)334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.