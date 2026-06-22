Biggio's Go-Ahead Blast Lifts Space Cowboys Past Isotopes in Series Finale

Published on June 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - An eighth-inning blast by Cavan Biggio helped propel the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-42) to a 7-6 come-from-behind win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (39-36) in the series finale on Sunday evening at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Sugar Land struck first in the opening inning when Biggio worked a leadoff walk before CJ Alexander launched a two-run homer to center, his third blast of the series, giving the Space Cowboys an early 2-0 advantage.

Albuquerque connected on home run of their own in the bottom of the first, but Sugar Land added on in the second. Zach Cole led off with a single and advanced to third on a passed ball and a wild pitch. César Salazar lined an RBI single to score Cole, and after Riley Unroe, Pascanel Ferreras and Alexander drew consecutive walks, another run crossed the plate to extend the Space Cowboys lead to 4-1.

The Isotopes trimmed the deficit with two runs in the third before Sugar Land added to its lead in the sixth. Biggio reached on a walk and came around to score when Ferreras ripped an RBI triple into right field, pushing the Space Cowboys in front 5-3.

Albuquerque continued to battle back, plating two runs in the bottom of the sixth to even the game before Vimael Machín delivered an RBI triple in the seventh that gave the Isotopes their first lead of the night, 6-5.

Sugar Land countered in the eighth. After Unroe reached first on a dropped third strike, Biggio stepped to the plate and belted a two-run homer over the center field wall, his third home run of the week, putting the Space Cowboys back in front, 7-6.

The Isotopes mounted one final threat in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases with two outs. RHP Miguel Ullola entered in relief with two outs and struck out the lone batter he faced to escape the jam. Ullola returned for the ninth and retired all three batters he faced in order, securing his first save and the 7-6 victory for Sugar Land.

NOTABLE:

- RHP Cristian Javier turned in his longest outing since beginning his Major League rehab assignment, allowing three runs on five hits over 4.2 innings while striking out five. Javier threw 75 pitches, 43 for strikes, and reached 94.3 mph.

- CJ Alexander went 1-for-4 with a homer, three RBI, a walk and a run scored on Sunday night. Over the six-game series against Albuquerque, Alexander went 9-for-26 with three doubles, one triple, three home runs, seven RBI, three walks and eight runs scored.

- Cavan Biggio went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and three runs scored. The pair of walks moved Biggio into second place in the Pacific Coast League with 50 on the season. During the series against the Isotopes, Biggio went 7-for-20 with a double, three home runs, six RBI, seven walks and six runs scored.

- Pascanel Ferreras finished 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a walk, extending his hitting streak to 15 games.

- RHP Miguel Ullola fired 1.1 scoreless innings without allowing a hit to earn his first save of the season. Ullola has now held opponents scoreless in five consecutive appearances.

Sugar Land returns home to Constellation Field on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM, with both teams yet to announce their starting pitchers. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 22, 2026

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