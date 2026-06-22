Salt Lake vs Tacoma Series Recap

Published on June 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Home Series #7

June 16 - 21

Split 3-3

Game 1 - Salt Lake 10, Tacoma 6

WP: Houston Harding (1 - 0) LP: Jhonathan Diaz (4 - 5) SV: Jared Southard (2)

The Bees scored eight of their 10 runs in the first three innings starting off with four runs in the first inning behind Christian Moore's leadoff homer, RBI doubles from Jeimer Candelario and Kyren Paris, and an RBI groundout from Nelson Rada. Salt Lake added three more in the second as Josh Lowe ripped a two-run double and Candelario delivered his second double of the night to make it 7-1. Tacoma chipped away with runs in six different innings, trimming the deficit to two runs by the seventh, but Moore's second homer of the game in the eighth inning

provided the insurance. Jared Southard recorded the final six outs, including a perfect ninth, to secure his second save of the season.

Game 2 - Tacoma 12, Salt Lake 6 (10 inn.)

WP: Houston Roth (2 - 3) LP: Tayler Saucedo (2 - 2)

Tacoma jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by Spencer Packard's two-run homer, but Salt Lake answered immediately with three runs of its own. Jeimer Candelario delivered a two-run triple and Yolmer Sánchez added a sacrifice fly to even the score at 3-3. Tacoma regained the lead in the fifth on an RBI double and added two more runs in the eighth to build a 6-3 advantage. The Bees were held scoreless until the bottom of the eighth before another late rally once again, scoring twice in the eighth on a Sánchez RBI groundout and a Kyren Paris RBI single. In the ninth, Josh Lowe lifted a sacrifice fly to score Bryce Teodosio and tie the game at 6-6, forcing extra innings. Tacoma broke the game open in the 10th, plating six runs, capped by Colin Davis' three-run homer. Salt Lake was unable to answer in the bottom half as the Rainiers secured a 12-6 victory, snapping the Bees' four-game winning streak.

Game 3 - Tacoma 8, Salt Lake 0

WP: Casey Lawrence (4 - 5) LP: Alek Manoah (0 - 2)

The Tacoma Rainiers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating the Salt Lake Bees 8-0 on Fry Sauce Night at The Ballpark at America First Square. Victor Labrada's two-run homer in the first and Patrick Wisdom's two-run blast in the third helped Tacoma build a 5-0 advantage, while Casey Lawrence dominated over six scoreless innings for his second quality start against Salt Lake this season. The Bees threatened in the second with runners on second and third and no outs but were unable to score. Salt Lake's bullpen kept the game within reach as Rob Kaminsky and Shaun Anderson combined to retire eight straight batters, but Spencer Packard's two-run homer in the seventh extended Tacoma's lead to eight. The Rainiers finished with three home runs and completed an eight-hit shutout, securing their second straight win in the series.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 3, Tacoma 2

WP: George Klassen (3 - 5) LP: Nick Garcia (1 - 1) SV: Kaleb Ort (4)

After Tacoma opened with a first inning homer in the previous two games, Salt Lake did the same on Friday night as Josh Lowe opened the scoring with a mammoth home run onto the batter's eye before Tacoma answered with a Brock Rodden solo shot in the third. After Tacoma took a 2-1 lead in the fourth, Salt Lake rallied in the sixth as Ben Gobbel delivered a game-tying RBI single and the Bees scored the go-ahead run on an errant throw during a double steal. George Klassen turned in a quality start, Jared Southard tossed two scoreless relief innings, and Kaleb Ort recorded his fourth save as Salt Lake earned a 3-2 win to even the series.

Game 5 - Salt Lake 8, Tacoma 7

WP: Kaleb Ort (4 - 1) LP: Gunner Mayer (0 - 1)

Tacoma struck first on a sacrifice fly from Ryan Bliss in the top half of the third. Yolmer Sánchez powered the Bees offense with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third and an RBI double in the fifth. Salt Lake tied the game in the seventh and the lead in the eighth on a bases loaded walk while Josh Lowe delivered a key two-run single in the inning to help build a 7-4 lead, but the Rainiers scored three times in the ninth to tie the game. In the bottom of the ninth, Bryce Teodosio walked, stole second, advanced to third, and scored the winning run when Zach Humphreys reached on an infield single with two outs and two strikes, sending the Bees to a dramatic walk-off victory.

Game 6 - Tacoma 7, Salt Lake 1

WP: Jhonathan Diaz (5 - 5) LP: Huascar Ynoa (2 - 2)

The Tacoma Rainiers earned a series split with a 7-1 victory over the Salt Lake Bees on Sunday night. Tacoma struck first in the opening inning and held the lead until Josh Lowe tied the game in the fourth with a 408-foot home run, his ninth of the season. The game remained even until the seventh when the Rainiers capitalized on a walk, an error, and a pair of RBI hits to score four runs and take control. Joey Lucchesi delivered a scoreless eighth inning in relief, but Tacoma added two more runs in the ninth on Patrick Wisdom's 14th homer of the year. The Rainiers finished with 10 hits and secured the split by scoring six of its seven runs across the final three innings.

Notable Performers

Yolmer Sanchez: .444 (8-for-18), HR, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R, 1.198 OPS

Jeimer Candelario: .389 (7-for-18), 2 2B, 3B, 5 RBI, 2 R, 1.143 OPS

Josh Lowe: .333 (7-for-21), 2 HR, 3 2B, 6 RBI, 5 R, 1.162 OPS

Nelson Rada: .350 (7-for-20), 2B, 5 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB, .858 OPS

Ben Gobbel: .333 (6-for-18), 2B, 2 RBI, R, 2 SB, .824 OPS

George Klassen: 1 GS, 1-0. 1.50 ERA, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Rob Kaminsky: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Kaleb Ort: 3 G, 1-0, 1 SV, 0.00 ERA, 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Jared Southard: 2 G, 1 SV, 0.00 ERA, 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Houston Harding: 3 G, 1-0, 2.25 ERA, 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 3 K

Upcoming Schedule

Salt Lake Bees at Albuquerque Isotopes

Tuesday, June 23 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, June 24 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Thursday, June 25 - 12:05 p.m. MDT

Friday, June 26 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Saturday, June 27 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Sunday, June 28 - 1:35 p.m. MDT







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.