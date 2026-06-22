Aviators Infielder Joey Meneses Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (June 15-21)

Published on June 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and '25 PCL Champions, today announced that infielder Joey Meneses (meh-NEH-sees) was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (June 15-21). Meneses is the third Aviators player to receive PCL Player of the Week honors in 2026! He joins outfielder Henry Bolte (May 4-10) and outfielder Cade Marlowe (May 18-24).

The first baseman appeared in five games against the Round Rock Express at Las Vegas Ballpark® (June 16-20) and batted .550 (11-for-20) with two doubles, triple, two home runs, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored. He recorded four multiple-hit games: 3-for-5, triple, 2 RBI (June 16); 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI (June 17); 4-for-5, two doubles, HR, 4 RBI (June 19); 2-for-5, RBI (June 20).

He appeared in 69 games for the Aviators and batted .348 (98-for-282) with 20 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs and 76 RBI. He leads Triple-A in batting average, RBI and total hits. He also leads the team with 32 multiple-hit games (19 two-hit games; 10 three-hit games; 3 four-hit games). He was promoted to the Athletics on Sunday, June 21.

Meneses has played professionally for 15 seasons in the Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, New York Mets and Athletics organizations and includes one season with Orix of the Japan Pacific League (2019). Prior to Sunday, June 21, 2026, he played in parts of three Major League seasons with Washington (2022-24) and made his Major League debut vs. New York Mets on August 2, 2022. He became the first Mexican-born player to hit a home run in his ML debut.

He has appeared in 286 career Major League games and has batted .274 (305-for-1,114) with 61 doubles, one triple, 29 home runs and 165 RBI. In 2023, established career highs in games played (154), at bats (611), runs scored (71), hits (168), doubles (36) and RBI (89). He was originally signed with Atlanta as a non-drafted free agent on May 9, 2011. In 2025, he played the entire season with Triple-A Syracuse of the International League and appeared in 110 games and batted .265 (102-for-385) with 47 extra-base hits (35 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs) and 55 RBI.

The Aviators, 44-29 and winners of the PCL first-halve, will begin the second half with a season-long 12-game road trip beginning in Northern California. Las Vegas will face the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, from Tuesday-Sunday, June 23-28 at Sutter Health Park. The Aviators will then travel to Salt Lake City, Utah to face the Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, June 30 - July 5 at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Las Vegas Aviators ticket information and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing tickets@aviatorslv.com.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.