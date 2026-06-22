Dukes, ABQ Pro Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Drone Show, Peanuts Day, Orbit's Birthday and Fireworks Highlight Homestand

Published on June 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes begin the second series of their two-week homestand tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. with the opening contest of a six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees, affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Click here to access b-roll and photos. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Specialty Food Items of the Homestand: Taco Burger (available at the Bullpen Cart by section 109) - A bold Southwestern twist on a classic burger. A juicy hamburger patty is smothered in savory Hatch green chile sauce and topped with melted cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, in a crunchy taco shell. Packed with flavor and texture, this handheld favorite combines the best of a burger and a taco in every bite.

Tomorrow, June 23 at 6:35 pm

Taco Tuesday - Enjoy specialty tacos at the ballpark throughout the game

Mi Casa Tacos (available at Pecos River by section 103): A hometown favorite packed with bold flavor. Seasoned ground beef and crispy fried potatoes are layered in a crispy taco shell, then topped with melted shredded cheese, crisp lettuce, and our fresh homemade salsa. Simple, hearty, and bursting with authentic Southwestern taste in every bite. Green Chile Chicken Tacos (available at Pecos River by section 114): Soft flour tortillas filled with tender shredded chicken simmered in flavorful Hatch green chile, then topped with melted cheese, shredded lettuce, and fresh house-made salsa. These tacos deliver the perfect balance of smoky heat, savory chicken, and refreshing toppings for a classic New Mexico-inspired favorite. Taco Burger (available at the Bullpen Cart by section 109)

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting) DJ Majesty performing outside of McKernan Hall

This Wednesday, June 24 at 6:35 pm

All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, June 25 at 12:05 pm

Youth Summer Program Day - Enjoy some sunshine and day baseball at the park! Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, June 26 at 6:35 pm

Orbit's Birthday Celebration - Come wish the back-to-back Mascot of the Year a Happy Birthday! Orbit Hat giveaway, courtesy of AARP (first 2,000 fans) Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Melloy Los Lunas (music theme: *****; weather permitting) Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:40 - 6:00 pm, presented by Duke City Games DJ TizzyG performing outside of McKernan Hall Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, June 27 at 6:35 pm

Dukes Retro Night - A blast from the past as the Isotopes wear throwback Dukes jerseys! Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame Pre-Game Induction Ceremony - Join us as we honor former Pacific Coast League President Branch Rickey III and former Isotopes manager Lorenzo Bundy Post-Game Drone Show, presented by the Albuquerque Journal (weather permitting) Dukes merchandise will also be available for purchase on the concourse DJ Tony Pacheco performing outside McKernan Hall Local Locas Face Painting throughout the game Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, June 28 at 1:35 pm

Peanuts Day with Snoopy Bobblehead giveaway, courtesy of Pepsi (first 2,000 fans) Shades at the Stadium Day, presented by Goodr DJ Mischievous performing outside McKernan Hall Local Locas Face Painting throughout the game Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for every game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 22, 2026

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