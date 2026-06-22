Salt Lake Bees Host Successful PLAY BALL Weekend at the Ballpark at America First Square

Published on June 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees welcomed approximately 750 youth participants over two days during Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball's annual PLAY BALL Weekend celebration on June 5-6 at The Ballpark at America First Square. Nearly 500 participants attended Friday's event, with another 250 taking part on Saturday, making Salt Lake one of the top-attended PLAY BALL Weekend events in Minor League Baseball.

PLAY BALL Weekend is MLB and MiLB's signature youth engagement initiative designed to encourage participation in baseball and softball while promoting active lifestyles and introducing young athletes to the fun of the game. The Bees' two-day celebration featured baseball and softball instruction, skills stations, autograph opportunities, and interactive activities aimed at inspiring the next generation of players.

The weekend opened with remarks from South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey, Utah State Senator Lincoln Fillmore, Utah Representative Ryan Wilcox, Los Angeles Angels Field Coordinator Sean Kazmar, and Salt Lake Bees Hitting Coach Alonzo Powell, who each emphasized the importance of youth sports and community engagement.

Participants received hands-on instruction from members of the Salt Lake Bees coaching staff, including Alonzo Powell, Shane Loux, Jack Santora, and Andy Hawkins. Bees players Houston Harding, Niko Kavadas, Zach Humphreys, Denzer Guzman, Nelson Rada, George Klassen, Sam Aldegheri, Arol Vera, Yolmer Sanchez, and Brady Choban also volunteered their time throughout the weekend, working directly with young athletes through drills, skills challenges, and autograph sessions.

The event highlighted the Bees' continued commitment to growing baseball and softball participation throughout Utah while creating memorable experiences for local families. Through partnerships with Major League Baseball and the Los Angeles Angels, PLAY BALL Weekend continues to provide opportunities for young players to learn the fundamentals of the game, stay active, and develop a lifelong love for baseball and softball.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 22, 2026

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