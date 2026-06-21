Mccann's Homer in 8th Gives Isotopes 6-5 Victory over Space Cowboys

Published on June 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Space cowboys plated two runs in the first frame but the Isotopes answered in the home half with three tallies. Sugar Land then retook the lead in the fourth with another two-run inning before Albuquerque responded with single tallies in the fourth and fifth to take a 5-4 advantage.

In the top of the seventh, Sugar Land's Corey Alexander tied the game with a solo blast. However, in the bottom half of the eighth, Kyle McCann connected on a leadoff homer while Jordan Romano earned the save in the ninth to give the Isotopes a 6-5 win Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes claimed their fifth series victory of the year and third at home (last: May 26-31 vs. El Paso, 4-2).

-Albuquerque has now won three of the last four series against Sugar Land.

-The triumph gives Albuquerque an 11-10 record in one-run games and 7-4 at home.

-Ryan Ritter went 0-for-3 with two walks, snapping his Isotopes franchise record hit streak at 31 games. During streak, he slashed .411/.469/.806 with 12 doubles, three triples, 11 homers and 41 RBI. It was tied for the fourth-longest hit streak in Triple-A since 2005 and tied for the longest hit streak in in Albuquerque's Triple-A history (also: Pedro Guerrero, 1979). With the two walks, extended his Triple-A on-base streak to 39 games, the second-longest active streak in the PCL. During stretch, is slashing .379/.454/.770 with 13 doubles, four triples, 14 homers, 47 RBI and 20 walks.

-Chad Stevens went 2-for-4 with two singles, extending his overall on-base streak to 54 games and his 2026 streak to 44 (every game with a plate appearance with Albuquerque this year). During his overall streak, he is slashing .342/.426/.470 with 15 doubles, one triple, three homers, 36 RBI and 28 walks.

-Vimael Machin went 0-for-3 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 19 games. During streak is slashing .297/.357/.405 with two doubles, two home runs, 15 RBI and six walks.

-In his third rehab game, Mickey Moniak went 1-for-5 with a double, playing left field for all nine innings. Over his three games, is 1-for-13 with a double and three strikeouts.

-Kyle McCann went 2-for-4 with third dinger of the year and three RBI. Was his seventh multi-hit game of the year and second-straight.

-Nic Kent went 2-for-4 with his eighth homer of the year. Was his 12th multi-hit game of the season and second-straight. Over his last 28 games, is slashing .308/.397/.577 with five doubles, one triple, seven homers, 24 RBI and 16 walks.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for the series finale tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Domingo Acevedo while Cristian Javier is slated to start for Sugar Land.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2026

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