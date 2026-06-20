Ritter, Veen Lead Albuquerque Past Sugar Land, 9-3

Published on June 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Zac Veen launched a two-run homer in the first inning, and Ryan Ritter ripped a two-run triple to cap a five-run fifth, as both extended lengthy hit streaks in the process and led the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 9-3 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Topes Scope: - Ritter extended his hitting streak with the Isotopes to 31 games, dating back to May 14, 2025. It is tied for the longest hit streak in Albuquerque's Triple-A history, which dates to 1972. Pedro Guerrero hit safely in 31 consecutive games for the Dukes in the 1979 season. Ritter is slashing .412/.471/.801 with 12 doubles, four triples, 11 homers and 43 RBI during his stretch. It is the longest hit streak in the Pacific Coast League since Reno's Ildemaro Vargas rattled off a 35-gamer from June 24-Aug. 11, 2018.

- Chad Stevens was 1-for-4, increasing his on-base streak with Albuquerque to 43 games, every contest he has appeared in during the 2026 season. Overall, Stevens has reached base in 53-straight games in the Minor Leagues dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with Salt Lake. He is slashing .338/.424/.470 with 15 doubles, a triple, three homers and 36 RBI during the stretch between the Isotopes and Bees. Overall, it is the fifth-longest on-base streak in the Pacific Coast League since 2005.

- Zac Veen extended his hitting streak to 21 games with a 2-for-5 evening including a two-run homer. Veen is slashing .432/.446/.864 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven homers and 18 RBI during the span. This is the seventh hit streak of at least 21 games in Isotopes history, and second to take place in the 2026 season (also: Cole Carrigg, 22).

- Mickey Moniak batted second as the designated hitter in the second game of his rehab assignment, and was 0-for-5 with a strikeout. Moniak played the entire game.

- Nic Kent was 2-for-5 with a two-run triple. He has produced a .300/.393/.550 slashline with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 RBI in his last 27 games dating back to May 20, increasing his season average from .190 to .268 in the span.

- Albuquerque limited Sugar Land to five hits, their 12th occurrence of relenting five or fewer knocks in a game (last: June 12 at Tacoma, two). In 2025, the Isotopes pitching staff accomplished the feat 14 times for the entire season.

- The Isotopes have allowed three or fewer runs on 23 instances this year, while relenting double-digits in the run column a total of 24 times. In this series against Sugar Land, Albuquerque has given up a combined total of eight runs in their three wins, with their lone defeat coming in a 21-8 decision.

- With the victory, the Isotopes clinched a winning record in the first half of the season, which concludes on Sunday. This marks only the second time Albuquerque has registered a winning record in a half since the PCL implemented a split-season halves format in 2023 (other: second half of 2023, 41-34). Albuquerque has been over .500 every day since April 15 and has not been below the breakeven ledger since April 10.

- Albuquerque did not win a series against Sugar Land until they claimed four of six games from May 27-June 1, 2025 (18 prior sets). On Saturday, the Isotopes will attempt to win their third series over the Space Cowboys in the last four tries. They won five of six contests at Constellation Field from May 5-10.

On Deck: The Isotopes will go for a series victory on Saturday night with right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson slated to toe the rubber for the home team, opposed by Space Cowboys right-hander Brandon McPherson. Adult Mariachis Jerseys will be given to the first 3,000 fans 16 & older, courtesy of Toyota, as part of World Soccer Night. Postgame Fireworks (weather permitting) are also presented by Toyota. It is a Mariachis de Nuevo México game, presented by Corona Extra.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2026

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