Hendrickson Fans Five, But Isotopes Use Big Fifth Inning to Pull Away

Published on June 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - LHP Josh Hendrickson punched out five batters for the second consecutive start, but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (31-41) fell 9-3 to the Albuquerque Isotopes (38-35) in game four of their six-game series on Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Albuquerque jumped out early in the opening inning when a walk and a two-run home run from Zac Veen, his 11th of the season, gave the Isotopes an early 2-0 advantage.

The Space Cowboys evened things in the second. Collin Price singled to begin the inning before Zach Cole reached on a fielder's choice. Cole stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Tommy Sacco Jr. reached on an error. Riley Unroe followed with a walk before Cavan Biggio connected on an RBI single to right, tying the game at 2-2.

The Isotopes regained the lead in the fourth, plating two runs to move back in front 4-2.

Sugar Land trimmed the deficit in the fifth. Shay Whitcomb singled and stole both second and third before Zach Dezenzo drove him home with an RBI single, making it a 4-3 game.

Albuquerque turned in its biggest inning of the night in the bottom half of the fifth. The Isotopes scored five runs on three singles, two triples, a fielder's choice and a throwing error to extend their lead to 9-3.

RHP Miguel Ullola provided 1.0 scoreless inning out of the bullpen, allowing no hits while striking out two. However, the Space Cowboys were unable to mount a comeback as Albuquerque secured the victory.

NOTABLE:

* LHP Josh Hendrickson worked 4.2 innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs, five of them earned while striking out five. Hendrickson has now recorded five strikeouts in back-to-back appearances. * RHP Miguel Ullola fired 1.0 scoreless inning, allowing no hits while striking out two. Ullola has not surrendered a run in four consecutive outings and has allowed just three runs across eight appearances out of the bullpen. Ullola topped out at 96.4 mph on the night. * Shay Whitcomb went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored. His double left the bat at 108.9 mph, the hardest hit ball of the game. * Zach Dezenzo finished 1-for-4 with an RBI, extending his on-base streak to 15 games. Dezenzo has now reached base safely in every game he has appeared in with Sugar Land this season.

The Space Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Saturday night as Sugar Land will send RHP Brandon McPherson to the mound while Albuquerque is set to counter with RHP Keegan Thompson for a 7:35 pm CT first pitch. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2026

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