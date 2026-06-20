Rainiers Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Bees on Friday
Published on June 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Tacoma Rainiers News Release
SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (32-41) fell 3-2 in game four of the six-game set to the Salt Lake Bees (38-34) on Friday night. Brock Rodden crushed his eighth home run of the season in the third inning and Patrick Wisdom extended his extra-base hit streak to four games with a double in the fourth. Nick Hull was dominant in relief, allowing only two baserunners across 3.0 scoreless frames and struck out four, tying his season-high.
Salt Lake got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. After Michael Plassmeyer set down the first two batters on six pitches, Josh Lowe (8) deposited a solo shot over the center field wall to give the Bees an early 1-0 lead.
Tacoma tied it up at one in the top of the third inning when Brock Rodden (8) smacked a solo home run over the right field wall to even the score.
The Rainiers took the lead in the fourth inning. Patrick Wisdom clubbed a leadoff double into the right-center field gap. Two batters later, Spencer Packard reached on a throwing error. The errant throw allowed Wisdom to score from second and make it 2-1.
The Bees retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Yolmer Sánchez led off the frame with a single into right field and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Then, Nelson Rada laid down a bunt single to put runners on the corners with nobody out. Ben Gobbel laced a single into right field to score Sánchez and tie the game at two. After Omar Martinez struck out, Rada and Gobbel pulled off a double steal. Gobbel advanced to third and Rada came home to score on a throwing error, giving Salt Lake a 3-2 lead.
The Rainiers entered the ninth inning needing one run to extend the game, but they went down in order and dropped game four of the series 3-2.
Tacoma will attempt to retake the series lead on Saturday. RHP Gabe Mosser will make his 14th start of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m (PT).
POSTGAME NOTES:
INF Patrick Wisdom doubled in the fourth inning on Friday, extending his extra-base hit streak to four games...he finished 1-for-4 with a double...his four consecutive games with an extra-base hit is the longest active streak in the PCL and tied for the longest by a Rainiers hitter this season (also: OF Brennen Davis, May 5-8 and INF Connor Joe, May 26-29).
INF Brock Rodden turned in his 16th multi-hit performance on Friday night, the most by any Rainiers hitter this season...he finished 2-for-4 with a home run, RBI, and run scored...his home run in the third inning marked his first since returning from the 7-Day Injured List on June 13 and his fourth extra-base hit in his first four games back...in those four games, Rodden is batting .467 (7x15) with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three RBI, and two walks.
RHP Nick Hull spun a season-high 3.0 scoreless innings on Friday, allowing only one hit and one walk while tying his season-high with four strikeouts...it's his first time logging 3.0 innings since May 7, 2025, with Double-A Knoxville where he also tossed 3.0 scoreless frames...the first time Hull struck out four batters was on May 9 against El Paso.
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