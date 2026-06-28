Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/27 vs. Round Rock

Published on June 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/27 vs. Round Rock

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (5-5, 6.09) vs. Round Rock RHP Nolan Kingham (1-2, 7.54)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF Miles Mastrobuoni (#6) - sent outright to Tacoma

DEL LHP Josh Simpson - recalled by Seattle

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Dropped 9-7 to Round Rock on Friday night...it was a back-and-forth affair early on as the game was tied 3-3 after three innings, with Tacoma getting an RBI single from Victor Labrada and a two-run single from Connor Joe...the Rainiers trailed 7-4 after five innings as Brock Rodden hit his 11th home run of the season in the fifth inning...Round Rock took a 9-4 lead after the top of the eighth inning, but Tacoma trimmed the deficit with a two-run single from Connor Joe in the eighth and an RBI double from Ryan Bliss in the ninth inning, but that was as close as Tacoma got in the 9-7 loss.

THE BEST OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and runs scored on Friday night...between his time with Seattle and Tacoma in June, Bliss is hitting .313 (20x64), the fourth-best batting average of any month in his career (min. 50 PA) and best since hitting .329 (27x82) in September of 2023 with Tacoma...Bliss' .484 SLG in June also ranks as the seventh-best in a month in his career...Bliss matched his career-high with two doubles on Friday night, doing so for the second time this season and 14th time in his career...three of Bliss' last four games with two doubles have come against Round Rock.

QUALITY STARTERS: LHP Jhonathan Díaz will make his 16th start of the season tonight, looking for his third quality start of the month...Tacoma's 24 quality starts as a team are the most in the minor leagues this season...Tacoma's starting rotation has logged the most innings of any Triple-A team this season (373.1), inducing the most ground ball double plays among Triple-A rotations (40)...the Rainiers are one of two PCL teams in the last five seasons to record at least 24 quality starts through 79 games, joining the 2024 Salt Lake Bees, who had 25 quality starts after 78 games.

LABRADA LOCKED IN: Over his last 12 games, OF Victor Labrada has hit .320 (16x50) with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI, sporting a .964 OPS, recording hits in 10 of the 12 games...Labrada's .494 SLG in June is the third-best of any month in his career (min. 75 PA), trailing only the .483 he slugged in June of 2024 between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas and his .516 he slugged in May of 2025 with Arkansas...Labrada has hit 11 extra-base hits in June, the third time in his career he's tallied at least 10 extra-base hits in a month, just one shy of the 12 he hit in June of 2024 for the most in a month in his career.

PEARLS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom tallied his third multi-homer game of the season on Wednesday night, tied for third in the PCL with 16 long balls on the season...Wisdom's .131 HR/PA is the best in the minor leagues (min. 100 PA), averaging a home run every 7.6 plate appearances...Wisdom's .126 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 100 PA), with the next-closest being 2011 Eliezer Alfonzo with Colorado Springs, who averaged .119 HR/PA...the next-closest Rainiers hitter is Jabari Blash, who averaged .096 HR/PA with Tacoma in 2015 (22HR/228PA).

NINE-SPOT NUMBERS: Rainiers nine-hole hitters have set the table well this season, ranking fourth in Triple-A with a .276 batting average and fifth with a .374 OBP, good for the best in the PCL and fifth in Triple-A, while ranking sixth in the circuit with a .780 OPS, the second-best in the PCL...Tacoma's nine-spot hitters also have struck out only 45 times this season, the fewest among all full-season minor league teams.

RAINIERS AND ROUND ROCK: The Rainiers take on the Round Rock Express for the first time this season this week, which will be the lone meeting at Cheney Stadium...Tacoma will travel to Dell Diamond only once this year, doing so in the final week of the regular season (Sept 15-20)...the Rainiers went 10-5 against the Express in 2025, hitting 24 home runs, their most against a single opponent last season...the results were even better at Cheney Stadium, where the Rainiers took eight out of nine games against the Express, pitching to a 3.78 ERA, the second-best for Tacoma against a single opponent at home last season.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: Dating back to May 26, the Rainiers have been successful in 43 of their last 48 stolen base attempts, the second-most steals in the PCL and the fifth-most in Triple-A in that time...Tacoma's 89.6% stolen base percentage since May 26 is the fifth-best among full-season minor league teams...Blake Rambusch and Ryan Bliss have both been successful in each of their last eight stolen base attempts, the longest streaks without being caught by a Rainiers player this season.

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Tacoma's win on Wednesday was the 279th of the John Russell Era (since 2023), the fifth-most in franchise history...Russell is two wins away from matching Pat Listach, who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 279 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

JUNE HEAT: Dating back to June 9, the Rainiers have been one of the hottest offenses in Triple-A, pacing the circuit with 33 homers, a .545 SLG and .926 OPS, ranking third with 29 steals and a .294 batting average and third with a .381 OBP...Tacoma's 119 runs scored since June 9 are good for the second-most in Triple-A, averaging 7.4 runs per game in that span.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners opened their series in Cleveland with a 3-1 victory...Luis Castillo threw 6.0 innings of one-run baseball to earn his third win of the season...Colt Emerson homered and drew a pair of walks, scoring two of Seattle's three runs...Andres Muñoz earned his 15th save of the season to lock down the victory.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2026

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