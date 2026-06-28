Chihuahuas Fall, 5-2, Saturday in Sugar Land

Published on June 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored twice in their ninth inning comeback bid Saturday night but lost to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 5-2. Sugar Land has won four of the first five games of the series.

Chihuahuas starter Jhony Brito didn't allow any earned runs in his five inning start, lowering his ERA to 0.96 in 18.2 Triple-A innings this season. Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings in an MLB Injury Rehab start for the Space Cowboys. San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth was El Paso's designated hitter in his second rehab game and went 1-for-4 with a single.

The Chihuahuas' two runs came on an RBI single by Pablo Reyes and an RBI groundout by Bryce Johnson. Mason McCoy went 2-for-4 with a single, double and stolen base for El Paso in the loss.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 2, Space Cowboys 5 Final Score (06/27/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (1-4, 36-44), Sugar Land (4-1, 36-43)

Next Game: Sunday at 5:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Germán Márquez (1-1, 2.12) vs. Sugar Land TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2026

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