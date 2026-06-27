Rainiers' Rally Falls Short in 9-7 Loss

Published on June 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (1-3/34-45) failed to complete the comeback against the Round Rock Express (3-1/34-45) on Saturday night after getting the tying and winning runs on-base in the ninth inning, ultimately dropping game four of the series 9-7. Ryan Bliss doubled twice, Brock Rodden smacked a double and a home run, and Connor Joe drove in a season-high four runs in the loss.

Round Rock got out to a fast start in the first inning, loading the bases with their first three batters. Josh Smith and Cam Cauley both singled while Trevor Hauver worked a walk. Then, Aaron Zavala brought home Smith from third with a sacrifice fly to deep right field, giving Round Rock an early 1-0 lead. Gabe Mosser escaped the jam without giving up any more runs by getting Jonah Bride to pop out and striking out John Taylor on four pitches.

Tacoma answered in the home half of the first inning. Brock Rodden smacked a double that bounced off of first base and into right field. He moved up to third when Ryan Bliss dropped a single into shallow right field. Then, Victor Labrada got the Rainiers on the board when he laced a single into left-center field, scoring Rodden from third and tying the game at one.

The Express retook the lead in the top of the second inning. With one out, Gilberto Celestino beat out an infield single. Then, Jose Herrera (2) pulled a two-run shot over the right field wall, reestablishing the Round Rock lead, 3-1.

Tacoma tied it up again in the third inning. Rodden worked a walk to lead off the frame and advanced to third when Bliss roped a double into the right-center field gap. After Labrada popped out in foul territory and Patrick Wisdom struck out, Connor Joe lined a single into center field, plating Rodden and Bliss to tie the game, 3-3.

Round Rock took the lead right back in the top of the fourth inning. Celestino drew a walk to start the inning. Herrera pulled a single into right field and a fielding error allowed Celestino to score from first, making it 4-3. Smith smacked his second single of the game into right field, putting runners on first and second. Then, Cauley laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Herrera and Smith 90 feet. Two batters later, Zavala lined a single into right field, bringing home Herrera and Smith to extend the Express lead to three.

Round Rock added on to their lead in the fifth inning. Taylor worked a walk to lead off the frame and moved up to third when Cooper Johnson pulled a double down the left field line. After Celestino flied out to right field, Herrera drew a walk to load the bases with one down. Smith brought home Taylor from third with a sacrifice fly to center field, making it 7-3.

The Rainiers cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning when Brock Rodden (11) destroyed a leadoff home run over the right-center field scoreboard. His fourth home run in June brought the Rainiers within three, 7-4.

The Express got the run back in the top of the sixth inning. With two outs, Bride laced a double into the right field corner and Taylor walked to put runners on first and second. Then, Johnson pounded a single through the right side of the infield, scoring Bride from second to make it 8-4.

Round Rock continued to pad their lead in the eighth inning. After Zavala struck out, Bride (8) crushed a solo home run over the left field wall, pushing the lead up to five.

Tacoma chipped away in the bottom of the eighth inning. Bliss walked to lead off the frame and two batters later, Wisdom was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Then, Connor Joe lined a double into the left field corner. Bliss and Wisdom both crossed home, cutting the deficit down to three.

The Rainiers entered the ninth inning needing three runs to force extra innings. With one out, Blake Rambusch smacked a single down the right field line and Rodden worked a walk to get two runners on. Representing the tying run, Bliss roped a double off the right field wall, scoring Rambusch from second to make it 9-7 and putting the tying run in scoring position. Tacoma loaded the bases with two outs, but failed to score any more runs, dropping the game 9-7.

The Rainiers will attempt to get back to winning ways on Saturday. LHP Jhonathan Díaz gets the nod for Tacoma with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Brock Rodden turned in his 17th multi-hit performance of the season Friday, tied for the most by a Rainiers hitter...he went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two RBI, two walks and three runs scored...since he returned from the Injured List on June 13, his four home runs are tied for the most in the PCL, eight extra-base hits are tied for the second-most and his .853 SLG and 1.341 OPS both rank third-best.

INF Ryan Bliss tied his career-high with two doubles on Friday night... he went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, two walks and two runs scored... his last outing with two doubles came on June 16 against Salt Lake...in June, he leads the team with a .328 (19x58) batting average and .517 SLG.

INF Connor Joe drove in a season-high four runs in his first game back with the Rainiers, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI... his last four RBI performance came on August 25, 2021, at Chicago (NL).

RHP Domingo González tossed a hitless inning of relief Friday, while walking one and striking out one of the four batters he faced...it marked his ninth straight appearance without allowing an earned run, tied for the longest active streak in the PCL...González's 1.35 ERA (4 ER/26.2 IP) is the best among PCL pitchers this season (min. 20 G) and ranks seventh in Triple-A while his four earned runs allowed are tied for the fewest in the league and the fourth-fewest in the circuit.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2026

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