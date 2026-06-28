Reno Aces Announce Sellout on Peanuts Night

Published on June 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Tonight's Reno Aces game against the Oklahoma City Comets at Greater Nevada Field, starting at 6:35 p.m., has officially been announced the second sellout of the season. A total of 7,434 passionate fans were in attendance for Peanuts Night, one of the most popular theme nights in Reno each Aces season.

Saturday's Peanuts Night continued to be one of the best nights of the year at the ballpark with fans lining up hours before gates opened to ensure they received the Charlie Brown Bobblehead giveaway. The souvenir marked the third in Aces-Peanuts collaborative bobblehead of the series following Snoopy in 2024 and Woodstock in 2025. On the field, the BLC-Nine wore Peanuts-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off for the next week with proceeds benefitting the Reno Aces Foundation.

The Aces will wrap up their series with Oklahoma City tomorrow night with a 6:05 p.m. PT first pitch at Greater Nevada Field.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775)334-7000.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2026

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