Pena Picks up Three Hits But Reno Watches Comets Rally Late

Published on June 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - A four-run fifth had the Reno Aces in the driver seat as the game entered the latter stages, but the Oklahoma City Comets flipped the script with four runs of their own in the eighth to steal an 8-6 win in game four of the series on Friday.

Neither team found the scoreboard through the first two frames, but Teoscar Hernandez broke through in a big way for the Comets (2-2/43-35) with two outs in the third. Hernandez, who is amid a rehab assignment, crushed an offering from Aces (2-2/34-45) starter Dylan Ray to take the early 2-0 lead.

The two sides traded runs in the for a few frames starting in the home half of the fourth, as while Reno was able to pull within one on an Aramis Garcia sacrifice fly, the Comets returned the favor with one of their own to take the lead right back.

Then came the big inning for Reno, plating their first runner just two batters into the frame. Kristian Robinson's single set the stage for Wednesday night's hero, Amaya, to deliver yet again with an RBU double down the line in left field.

Keeping the inning moving with a single and walk, the inning lost a bit of momentum when the Aces grounded into a double play despite scoring a run. A walk kept the inning alive for RBI singles by Manuel Pena and Garcia, ultimately giving the Aces a 5-3 edge.

Once more the two sides traded single tallies, both scoring once in the seventh. Oklahoma City was able to take advantage of a wild pitch to force home a run, but it was quickly leveled with the second RBI single of the night for Pena.

Unfortunately for the Aces, things started to break down in the eighth despite beginning the frame with a pair of strikeouts. Following those punchouts, the Comets strung together five hits and two walks to plate four runs and bring the game to its 8-6 final.

Charged a blown save and the loss was Kade Strowd (2-2), as he surrendered four runs on five hits in just 0.1 innings of work.

Pena closed his night with a trio of knocks, driving in two RBI along the way. Robinson also finished with multiple hits, going 2-for-5 while scoring once. Both Amaya and Fernandez doubled for their only knock, the former driving in one along with it.

Even at 2-2 in the series, both teams will look to gain an advantage when they meet for game five of this series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. PT.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2026

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