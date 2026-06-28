Comets Fall to Aces, 9-4

Published on June 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets were put in an early hole and doomed by two-out hitting in a 9-4 loss to the Reno Aces on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. With two outs in the first inning, Reno (3-2/35-45) had five straight batters reach base with two outs, leading to a 4-0 lead. The Comets (2-3/43-34) scored the game's next two runs on RBI singles by Griffin Lockwood-Powell and Alek Thomas to close the gap to 4-2 in the third inning. Reno scored three runs during the bottom of the third inning, with a pair coming across on the second double of the game by Christian Cerda. James Tibbs III hit a solo homer in the fifth inning, and the score remained 7-3 until Tyler Locklear delivered a key two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning for the Aces. The Comets scored a run in the ninth inning on a Thomas RBI double.

Of Note: -The Comets are now 2-4 in the last six games and 6-9 in the last 15 games...With the loss, the Comets at best can split their series with a win Sunday evening. It will be the fourth straight series the Comets will either lose or split.

-Ryan Fitzgerald recorded a game-high four hits, going 4-for-5. It was his team-leading 29th multi-hit game of the season and fourth game with four hits this season.

-James Tibbs III hit his Pacific Coast League-leading 21st homer of the season. Tibbs finished 2-for-5 and over the last there games is 5-for-13 with five RBI.

-Noah Miller went 1-for-3 with a walk. He's now riding a eight-game hitting streak, going 12-for-28 (.429) with three doubles, two triples and four RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 0-for-3 with two walks while playing the full game in left field. Through four games, Hernández is 3-for-13 with three homers and nine RBI...The two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star is recovering from a left hamstring strain.

-The Comets allowed 10 walks, marking the third time this week the pitching staff has surrendered at least eight free passes. It's also the seventh time the Comets have allowed double-digit walks this season...OKC's pitching staff also notched 11 strikeouts, resulting in the team's fourth game of the season with at least 10 walks and 10 strikeouts.

Next Up: Oklahoma City hopes to head back home on a high note during its series finale against Reno starting at 8:05 p.m. CT Sunday at Greater Nevada Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2026

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