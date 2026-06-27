OKC Comets Game Notes - June 26, 2026

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (1-2/42-35) vs. Reno Aces (2-1/34-44)

Game #78 of 149/Second Half #4 of 75/Road #40 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (7-5, 3.77) vs. RNO-RHP Dylan Ray (1-4, 5.66)

Friday, June 26, 2026 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets aim to even the series at two games apiece against the Reno Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field...OKC bounced back with a victory last night to end a three-game losing streak, but remains 4-6 in the last 10 games.

Last Game: Oklahoma City built a seven-run lead but had to withstand a furious charge by the Reno Aces in a 9-8 win Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. Reno took a first-inning lead for a third straight game when Ryan Waldschmidt hit a two-run homer. The Comets put together a six-run third inning, tying the game on consecutive hits from Noah Miller and James Tibbs III before Austin Gauthier hit a grand slam. The Comets scored three runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by RBI doubles from Taylor Young and Tibbs to make it 9-2. Reno stormed back with a five-run sixth inning - all scoring with two outs. The Aces' rally continued in the seventh inning, plating another run to trim the Comets' lead to 9-8. OKC had a chance to extend the lead with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning but could not convert. Paul Gervase kept the Aces scoreless in the bottom of the ninth inning to lock up the win.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (7-5) is slated to make his team-leading 16th start...Irvin delivered a gem in his last start June 20 vs. Sacramento, firing 6.0 scoreless innings with five hits, two walks and one strikeout during OKC's 6-0 win. It marked the third time this season Irvin threw six scoreless innings...Irvin makes his third start against Reno after combining to allow two runs while striking out eight batters across 10.0 innings at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in May...Entering today, Irvin is tied for the PCL lead in wins while ranking second in ERA (3.77) and starts (tied) and fifth in innings (71.2)...He paces OKC with six quality starts on the season...Irvin, who was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent, spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024).

Against the Aces: 2026: 5-4 2025: 7-5 All-time: 59-47 At RNO: 23-24

The Comets play their final series against the Aces this season and play their only series at Greater Nevada Field in 2026...OKC took four of six games at home May 19-24 after jumping out to a 3-0 series lead. There was a dearth of offense on both sides, with the Comets batting just .193 and the Aces at a .204 clip. OKC's pitching staff ended the week with a 2.50 ERA, as Reno's offense was held to three runs or less in four of six games (19 R total). The Comets notched 65 strikeouts against Aces batters, with at least nine in each game...The Comets are 10-6 over their last 16 games against the Aces going back to last season, but after the Comets went 9-2 over the first 11 of those games, the Aces have now won four of the last six meetings, with all four wins by one run. Over the six-game stretch, the Comets have batted just .180 (36-for-200) with five hits or less in four of the six games.

Later, Gator: Austin Gauthier notched his first career grand slam Thursday to extend his current hitting streak to seven games, and he is 12-for-24 (.500) over the stretch with three multi-hit games...Since June 9 (11 games), Gauthier is 15-for-36 (.417) with 11 RBI and 11 walks as he has reached base safely in all 11 games. He has four multi-RBI games in that time after collecting a total of three multi-RBI games all season prior to June 9...Last night, Gauthier matched his career high with four RBI, but last doing so May 26, 2023 with High-A Great Lakes at Peoria...Gauthier hit the Comets' sixth grand slam of the season, doubling OKC's total of three from the 2025 season.

Close Calls: Oklahoma City has played in a season-high four straight one-run games, going 1-3 during that stretch. The last time the Comets played four straight one-run games was May 7-10, 2025 vs. Albuquerque (3-1)...Following Thursday's win, the Comets are 12-12 in one-run contests this season...Four of their last six losses have been by one run. In fact, six of their 12 losses so far in June have been by one run...Six of the Comets one-run losses occurred during the first 56 games of the season while each of the last six have happened over the last 21 games...Four of the Comets' last five road losses have been by one run...Five of the last six games between the Comets have been decided by one run, with all six games all ending with a one- or two-run margin.

June Swoon: With Thursday's victory, the Comets are now 4-6 in the last 10 games and 5-8 in the last 13 games. Overall in June, the Comets are 9-12 and tied for the second-fewest wins in the league this month...The June dip follows an impressive ending to the month of May as the Comets closed out the last 16 games with a 13-3 record and went 20-7 between April 30-May 31...In May, the Comets allowed 103 runs in 26 games (3.96 RPG) - second-fewest among Triple-A teams. The team's 3.48 ERA was its lowest in a month since May 2023 (3.39) and ranked third overall in the Minors. But through 21 games in June, the Comets' ERA is 5.01 and they have allowed 119 runs overall (5.7 RPG)...OKC's offense racked up 202 runs in 26 May games - second-most in the league (7.8 RPG). However in June, OKC has 116 runs through 21 games - third-fewest in the PCL to start the month (5.5 RPG)...The Comets have split each of the last two series and are 0-1-2 through their first three series of the month after they won all five of their May series.

On the Mend: Evan Phillips appeared in consecutive games for the first time during his rehab assignment Thursday, striking out Reno's Jose Fernandez swinging to strand a runner at second to end the seventh inning. Through nine relief outings with the Comets, Phillips has tossed 7.1 innings with eight hits, two earned runs, five walks and seven strikeouts...Teoscar Hernández did not play Thursday but has homered in two consecutive games while playing in left field both nights to open the series. Hernández is 2-for-7 with two homers and four RBI. The two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star is recovering from a left hamstring strain.

Road Detour: Last night the Comets snapped their first three-game road losing streak of the season. OKC is 2-5 across the last seven road games, which includes four losses by one run...Before this current seven-game stretch, the Comets went 11-1 on the road between May 14-June 10 and 15-3 on the road between April 30-June 10...Overall this season, Oklahoma City is 22-17 in away games and are tied for the second-most road wins in the league...Although the Comets scored nine runs on 11 hits last night, the Comets have batted .224 (30-for-134) over the last four road games, including 6-for-36 (.167) with RISP. Leading into their game June 14 at Charlotte, the Comets were batting .291 this season on the road while averaging 7.5 runs per game. They had scored five or more runs in nine straight road games (71 R) and scored 145 runs over the previous 15 road games (9.7 RPG).

2-for-1 Special: OKC turned a trio of double plays Thursday, retaking the Triple-A lead with 83 double plays this season. They have completed a double play in nine of the last 10 games, totaling 15 double plays...On the other hand, the Comets have also hit into at least one twin killing in nine of the last 10 games (17) and multiple double plays in four of the last seven games (13)...On Wednesday, the Comets hit into a season-high four double plays for the first time since June 29, 2025 at Sacramento.

Walking Sticks: The Comets issued eight more walks Thursday night, now surrendering 26 free passes through the first three games of the series. Seven of the eight walks yesterday occurred from the sixth inning on, with at least one walk each inning. The Comets have allowed at least eight walks in three of the last four games (34 BB), with a minimum of six each game...The Comets have handed out 58 walks in the last eight games (7.25 pg) and 78 walks in the last 12 games (6.5 pg)...OKC leads all Triple-A teams with 419 walks this season (5.4 per game). Last season, the Comets set a team record by allowing 782 walks, leading all teams in the full-season Minors. They are now on pace to finish with 811 walks...On the other hand, the Comets drew 10 walks Thursday including three from Hyeseong Kim and tallied at least 10 walks for the second time in five games. At 411 walks drawn, the Comets have the distinction of leading all Triple-A teams in walks as an offense and pitching staff.

Around the Horn: Noah Miller has hit safely in each of the last six games, going 9-for-22 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI...James Tibbs III went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI Thursday, marking his first multi-hit game this month. He leads the PCL this season with 20 homers, 40 extra-base hits, 66 runs and 60 walks.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2026

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