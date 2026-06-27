Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/26 vs. Round Rock

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/26 vs. Round Rock

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Gabe Mosser (5-3, 4.30) vs. Round Rock RHP Josh Stephan (4-5, 6.X14)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF Connor Joe (#23) - optioned to Tacoma

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Fell 8-2 to Round Rock on Thursday night...the Express scored four runs in the second inning and another in the top of the third to lead 5-0...the Rainiers scored their first run in the bottom of the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Victor Labrada...Round Rock plated two more runs in the top of the sixth inning to lead 7-1...Tacoma's second run came from an RBI single from Spencer Packard, but the Express got the run back in the top of the ninth...Nick Hull threw 3.0 innings of one-run relief, his second outing of 3.0 innings this season, in the loss.

QUALITY STARTERS: RHP Gabe Mosser will make his 15th start of the season tonight, six of which have been quality starts, tied for the third-most in the minor leagues...Tacoma's 24 quality starts as a team are the most in the minor leagues this season...Tacoma's starting rotation has logged the most innings of any Triple-A team this season (369.0), inducing the most ground ball double plays among Triple-A rotations (40)...the Rainiers are one of two PCL teams in the last five seasons to record at least 24 quality starts through 78 games, joining the 2024 Salt Lake Bees, who had 25 quality starts after 78 games.

HOMER HAPPY: The Rainiers connected on four home runs on Wednesday night, doing so for the second consecutive game...Tacoma is the second PCL team to hit four home runs in back-to-back games this season, joining Sacramento, who did so from May 19-20 against Sugar Land...it's the eighth time since 2005 the Rainiers have accomplished the feat and first time since doing so from July 28-29, 2023 against Salt Lake...11 of Tacoma's 20 runs against Round Rock this week have been accounted for by home runs...dating back to the 2022 season, Tacoma's 64 home runs against Round Rock at Cheney Stadium are tied for the club's second-most against a single opponent.

LABRADA LOCKED IN: Over his last 11 games, OF Victor Labrada has hit .333 (15x45) with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI, sporting a 1.024 OPS, recording hits in nine of the 11 games...Labrada has tallied an extra-base hit in each of his last three games, the first time he's done so since April 25-28, 2025, with Double-A Arkansas...Labrada's .494 SLG in June is the second-best of any month in his career (min. 75 PA), trailing only the .516 he slugged in May of 2025 with Double-A Arkansas...Labrada has hit 11 extra-base hits in June, the third time in his career he's tallied at least 10 extra-base hits in a month, just one shy of the 12 he hit in June of 2024 for the most in a month in his career.

PEARLS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom tallied his third multi-homer game of the season on Wednesday night, tied for third in the PCL with 16 long balls on the season...Wisdom's .131 HR/PA is the best in the minor leagues (min. 100 PA), averaging a home run every 7.6 plate appearances...Wisdom's .131 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 100 PA), with the next-closest being 2011 Eliezer Alfonzo with Colorado Springs, who averaged .119 HR/PA...the next-closest Rainiers hitter is Jabari Blash, who averaged .096 HR/PA with Tacoma in 2015 (22HR/228PA).

NINE-SPOT NUMBERS: Rainiers nine-hole hitters have set the table well this season, ranking fourth in Triple-A with a .276 batting average and fifth with a .375 OBP, good for the best in the PCL and fifth in Triple-A, while ranking sixth in the circuit with a .784 OPS, the second-best in the PCL...Tacoma's nine-spot hitters also have struck out only 45 times this season, the fewest among all full-season minor league teams.

PACKARD LOVES LEFTIES: OF Spencer Packard went 1-for-3 with a home run on Tuesday, hitting his fourth homer of the season and the first against left-handed pitching...Packard has been one of the best left-on-left hitters in Triple-A this season, hitting .317 (13x41) against southpaws, good for sixth in the PCL and ninth in Triple-A (min. 40 PA vs LHP)...Tuesday's home run was Packard's first left-on-left home run since July 5, 2024 at Salt Lake off Amir Garrett...Packard ranks ninth among PCL hitters (min. 40 PA vs LHP) with a .463 SLG against left-handers.

RAINIERS AND ROUND ROCK: The Rainiers take on the Round Rock Express for the first time this season this week, which will be the lone meeting at Cheney Stadium...Tacoma will travel to Dell Diamond only once this year, doing so in the final week of the regular season (Sept 15-20)...the Rainiers went 10-5 against the Express in 2025, hitting 24 home runs, their most against a single opponent last season...the results were even better at Cheney Stadium, where the Rainiers took eight out of nine games against the Express, pitching to a 3.78 ERA, the second-best for Tacoma against a single opponent at home last season.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: Dating back to May 26, the Rainiers have been successful in 43 of their last 47 stolen base attempts, the second-most steals in the PCL and the fifth-most in Triple-A in that time...Tacoma's 91.5% stolen base percentage since May 26 is the second-best among full-season minor league teams...Blake Rambusch and Ryan Bliss have both been successful in each of their last eight stolen base attempts, the longest streaks without being caught by a Rainiers player this season.

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Tacoma's win on Wednesday was the 279th of the John Russell Era (since 2023), the fifth-most in franchise history...Russell is two wins away from matching Pat Listach, who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 279 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

JUNE HEAT: Dating back to June 9, the Rainiers have been one of the hottest offenses in Triple-A, pacing the circuit with 32 homers, a .548 SLG and .927 OPS, ranking third with 28 steals and a .297 batting average and fourth with a .379 OBP...Tacoma's 112 runs scored since June 9 are good for the second-most in Triple-A, averaging 7.5 runs per game in that span.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 5-1 to Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon in Pittsburgh...Bryce Miller struck out 11 over 5.2 innings without a walk...J.P. Crawford drove in Seattle's lone run in the fifth inning with an RBI single in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.