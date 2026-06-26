Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/25 vs. Round Rock

Published on June 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/25 vs. Round Rock

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Michael Plassmeyer (0-0, 2.25) vs. Round Rock RHP Wilian Bormie (0-0, 2.84)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Clubbed four home runs as they beat Round Rock 12-1 on Wednesday night...Tacoma got on the board with four runs in the fourth inning, getting back-to-back home runs from Victor Labrada and Patrick Wisdom...leading 4-1 after the top of the sixth, Brock Rodden extended Tacoma's lead with a two-run home run...Wisdom homered for the second time in the seventh inning to give Tacoma a 7-1 lead...Tacoma scored five runs in the eighth inning, capped off by a three-run double from Wisdom, giving him a season-high five RBI on the night...Casey Lawrence logged his fifth win and minor-league-leading ninth quality start of the season with 6.0 innings of one-run baseball...Domingo González threw a scoreless seventh and Robinson Ortiz put up zeros in the eighth and ninth innings to close out the 12-1 victory.

HOMER HAPPY: The Rainiers connected on four home runs on Wednesday night, doing so for the second consecutive game...Tacoma is the second PCL team to hit four home runs in back-to-back games, joining Sacramento, who did so from May 19-20 against Sugar Land...it's the eighth time since 2005 the Rainiers have accomplished the feat and first time since doing so from July 28-29, 2023 against Salt Lake...Rainiers have not hit four home runs in three consecutive games since at least 2005...11 of Tacoma's 18 runs against Round Rock this week have been accounted for by home runs...dating back to the 2022 season, Tacoma's 64 home runs against Round Rock at Cheney Stadium are tied for the club's second-most against a single opponent.

LABRADA LOCKED IN: Over his last 10 games, OF Victor Labrada has hit .333 (14x42) with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI, sporting a 1.034 OPS, recording hits in eight of the 10 games...Labrada has tallied multiple extra-base hits in each of his last two games, the first time in his career he's accomplished the feat...Labrada's .488 SLG in June is the second-best of any month in his career (min. 75 PA), trailing only the .516 he slugged in May of 2025 with Double-A Arkansas...Labrada has hit 10 extra-base hits in June, the third time in his career he's tallied at least 10 extra-base hits in a month, just two shy of the 12 he hit in June of 2024 for the most in a month in his career.

PEARLS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom tallied his third multi-homer game of the season on Wednesday night, tied for third in the PCL with 16 long balls on the season...Wisdom's 16 homers through 77 games are the most by a Rainiers hitter since Jason Vosler hit 16 in 2024...Wisdom's .136 HR/PA is the best in the minor leagues (min. 100 PA), averaging a home run every 7.4 plate appearances...Wisdom's .136 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 100 PA), with the next-closest being 2011 Eliezer Alfonzo with Colorado Springs, who averaged .119 HR/PA...the next-closest Rainiers hitter is Jabari Blash, who averaged .096 HR/PA with Tacoma in 2015 (22HR/228PA).

NINE-SPOT NUMBERS: INF Blake Rambusch went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk out of the ninth spot in the order on Wednesday...Rainiers nine-hole hitters rank fourth in Triple-A with a .281 batting average and fifth with a .380 OBP, good for the best in the PCL and fifth in Triple-A...Tacoma's nine-spot hitters also have struck out only 44 times this season, the fewest among all full-season minor league teams, with the next-closest team being the Mariners Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers, with 51.

PACKARD LOVES LEFTIES: OF Spencer Packard went 1-for-3 with a home run on Tuesday, hitting his fourth homer of the season and the first against left-handed pitching...Packard has been one of the best left-on-left hitters in Triple-A this season, hitting .325 (13x40) against southpaws, good for second in the PCL and fourth in Triple-A (min. 40 PA vs LHP)...Tuesday's home run was Packard's first left-on-left home run since July 5, 2024, at Salt Lake off Amir Garrett...Packard ranks ninth among PCL hitters (min. 40 PA vs LHP) with a .475 SLG against left-handers.

RAINIERS AND ROUND ROCK: The Rainiers take on the Round Rock Express for the first time this season this week, which will be the lone meeting at Cheney Stadium...Tacoma will travel to Dell Diamond only once this year, doing so in the final week of the regular season (Sept 15-20)...the Rainiers went 10-5 against the Express in 2025, hitting 24 home runs, their most against a single opponent last season...the results were even better at Cheney Stadium, where the Rainiers took eight out of nine games against the Express, pitching to a 3.78 ERA, the second-best for Tacoma against a single opponent at home last season.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: Dating back to May 26, the Rainiers have been successful in 43 of their last 47 stolen base attempts, the second-most steals in the PCL and the fifth-most in Triple-A in that time...Tacoma's 91.5% stolen base percentage since May 26 is the second-best among full-season minor league teams...Blake Rambusch and Ryan Bliss have both been successful in each of their last eight stolen base attempts, the longest streaks without being caught by a Rainiers player this season.

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Tacoma's win on Wednesday was the 279th of the John Russell Era (since 2023), the fifth-most in franchise history...Russell is two wins away from matching Pat Listach, who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 279 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

JUNE HEAT: Dating back to June 9, the Rainiers have been one of the hottest offenses in Triple-A, pacing the circuit with 32 homers, a .562 SLG and .946 OPS, ranking second with 28 steals, third with a .384 OBP and fourth with a .297 batting average...Tacoma's 110 runs scored since June 9 are good for the second-most in Triple-A, averaging 7.9 runs per game in that span.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 5-1 to Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon in Pittsburgh...Bryce Miller struck out 11 over 5.2 innings without a walk...J.P. Crawford drove in Seattle's lone run in the fifth inning with an RBI single in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 25, 2026

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