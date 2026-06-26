Rodríguez Gets Hit and Walk in 11-0 Loss Thursday
Published on June 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys beat El Paso 11-0 Thursday night at Constellation Field to hand the Chihuahuas their third consecutive loss. It was the first time this season El Paso was shut out.
El Paso center fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 1-for-3 with a walk and has reached base in 33 consecutive games. The Chihuahuas had baserunners in eight of their nine innings. Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. started on MLB Injury Rehab for Sugar Land and threw three shutout innings. San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron allowed two runs in 2.2 innings in his seventh rehab start with El Paso this season.
El Paso reliever Misael Tamarez pitched 3.1 scoreless innings in his longest outing of the season. Catcher Victor Duarte came in to pitch for El Paso in the bottom of the eighth, his second professional pitching appearance. The Space Cowboys scored seven of their runs in a 13-batter eighth inning. Former Chihuahua Trenton Brooks hit a grand slam in the rally.
Team Records: El Paso (0-3, 35-43), Sugar Land (3-0, 35-42)
Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (4-5, 5.98) vs. Sugar Land TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Sugar Land 11 El Paso 0 - Thursday
WP: Hendrickson (6-3)
LP: Waldron (0-1)
S: None
Time: 2:46
Attn: 2,010
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