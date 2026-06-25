Extra-Innings Win for Reno Keeps Aces Unbeaten in Second Half

Published on June 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - One extra frame was needed to decide a winner in game two of the series between the Reno Aces and Oklahoma City Comets, this time with Reno ending on the right end of a 4-3 decision in 10 innings on Wednesday.

The first third of the contest lasted 80 minutes as there were a combined four walks and 11 hits over those first three frames. Starting the scoring was the Aces (2-0/34-43) when a Jacob Amaya leadoff triple quickly scored on an RBI double from Ryan Waldschmidt.

Though the Comets (0-2/41-35) were able to equalize on a fielding error from Amaya in the top of the second, Reno responded immediately when a bunt attempt from Kristian Robinson turned into a hit by racing down the line as Angel Ortiz crossed the plate.

Unfortunately, the lead felt as if it had disappeared immediately, as the rehabbing Teoscar Hernández crushed a 1-1 offering deep over the wall in left center for a two-run homer.

Once more the Aces were kicked it into gear, finding the tying run in the bottom of the frame with an Aramis Garcia single to center field. Scoring on the play was Tyler Locklear, who had singled to open the inning.

That 3-3 score stuck though the ninth due in large part to the starting effort of Yu-Min Lin, who worked his second consecutive quality start and third of the season. Though he allowed those three runs early, Lin settled in and worked around nine total hits allowed by striking out three with one walk over six frames.

The Aces' bullpen was just as crucial, working the final four frames without a hit allowed while facing the minimum 12 batters in that span. Casey Anderson tossed the seventh and eighth and walked a pair, then handed the baton to Philip Abner (2-1).

Abner had one of the most impressive performances out of the bullpen this season, as he struck out five of the six batters he faced to earn his second win of the campaign. This was the second consecutive day and fourth time this season that an Aces reliever has worked two or more perfect innings with three or more strikeouts.

Playing the hero for the Aces in the ninth was Amaya, and he did it without recording a hit. Amaya never had to lift the bat off his shoulder, as he watched four straight pitches en route to the game-winning RBI.

That gave the Aces just their third extra-innings win of the season, as they are now 3-6 in such contests.

Amaya closed his game 1-for-4 with the RBI and triple, while both Waldschmidt and Danny Serretti tallied a trio of hits. The former doubled twice in five trips to the plate with an RBI, while the latter doubled only once and drew a walk.

Still unbeaten the second half, the Aces will look to continue the streak when they lineup for game three against the Comets on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 25, 2026

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