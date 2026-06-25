Express Drop Game Two of the Series to Tacoma, 12-1

Published on June 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

The two clubs traded scoreless frames through the first three innings. Tacoma broke through in the fourth with back-to-back home runs from CF Victor Labrada and 3B Patrick Wisdom. The Rainiers were not done in the inning, loading the bases with three consecutive singles. 1B Carson Tyler grounded out to score a run from third before LF Blake Rambusch added an RBI single, extending Tacoma's lead to 4-0 through four innings.

After being held scoreless through five, CF Cam Cauley got the Express on the board with a solo home run, trimming the deficit to three.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, SS Brock Rodden hit a two-run homer to make it a 6-1 game.

In the seventh, Wisdom launched his second home run of the game to grow the Tacoma advantage to six.

The Rainiers broke the game open with five runs in the eighth inning. After loading the bases on two walks and a hit-by-pitch, 2B Ryan Bliss drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run. Patrick Wisdom then cleared the bases with a three-run double, extending Tacoma's lead to 11-3. DH Spencer Packard capped the scoring with an RBI single, giving the Rainiers a 12-3 lead.

The Express went down quietly in the ninth as they fall 12-3 on Wednesday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: Tacoma has now evened the series at a game apiece... 8th contest this season the E-Train have scored 1 R ... 0-8 in those games... the Express have not won 3 consecutive games since 4/19-/23... move to 2-10 when opponents score 10 R or more.

RHP SPENCER ADAMS: (L, 5.2 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 SO, BB, 3 HR, 79 pitches, 53 strikes) returned to affiliated ball for the first time in 7 years... retired the side in the 1st and 3rd inning... was 1 out away from getting out of the 6th before the HR by Brock Rodden... signed a minor league contract with TEX today... last appeared for Triple-A CLT on 4/28/19... opened the year with the Gastonia Ghost Peppers (Atlantic League)... owned a 6-1 record with a 4.42 ERA (28 ER/57.0 IP) in 10 starts.

C AUSTIN WYNNS: (1-for-3) made his Express debut on Wednesday night after signing a minor league contract with the TEX on 6/23... last appeared against NYM with ATL on 6/12... last Triple-A game was on 5/30 at Dell Diamond while with Triple-A SL of the LAA... began the season with ATH before being designated for assignment on 5/7 and released on 5/12... also spent time with Triple-A GWN.

INF JOHN TAYLOR: (0-for-4, 2 SO) ended his 16 G (5/29-6/23) on-base streak on Wednesday night... T-4th longest on-base streak by an Express player this season... 1st G since being called up from Double-A Frisco to not have reached base... slashed .226/.388/.434/.822 with 2 HR, 8 RBI and 11 BB during that span.

INF/OF CAM CAULEY: (1-for-4, HR) hit his 3rd home run of June... 7th on the season... also hit 3 HR in April... his 348-foot round-tripper exited at 97.3 mph... both his lowest marks of the season... 7 of his 8 homers this season have come on off-speed pitches.

NOTES: With 4 HR allowed tonight, Round Rock has now surrendered 88 HR at Cheney Stadium... the 2nd-most HR the Express have allowed at a road venue in the Statcast Era... trailing only the 114 HR allowed at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark... Tacoma has hit its 88 HR in just 1,629 AB at Cheney Stadium... compared to Oklahoma City's 114 HR in 3,422 AB at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

NEXT GAME: Thursday, June 24 at Tacoma FIRST PITCH: 9:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Cheney Stadium

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 25, 2026

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