OKC Comets Game Notes - June 25, 2026

Published on June 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (0-2/41-35) vs. Reno Aces (2-0/34-43)

Game #77 of 149/Second Half #3 of 75/Road #39 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Charlie Barnes (1-1, 3.38) vs. RNO-RHP Bryce Jarvis (2-2, 6.11)

Thursday, June 25, 2026 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets try to snap a three-game losing skid when they continue their series against the Reno Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field, seeking their first win of the series...OKC fell to 3-6 in the last nine games with last night's loss and will try to avoid matching their longest losing streak of the season at four games (April 23-26)...The Comets have lost three consecutive games for the second time in the last nine games.

Last Game: The Reno Aces drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, sending the Oklahoma City Comets to a 4-3 loss Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Reno scored in the opening inning for a second straight night on an RBI double from Ryan Waldschmidt. The Comets tied the game in the second inning, but a RBI bunt single by Reno's Kristian Robinson regained the lead for the Aces. The Comets responded again in the third inning with a two-run blast from Teoscar Hernández to take their first lead of the night at 3-2. However, the Aces quickly tied it in the bottom of the third inning on a two-out RBI single. The game remained even at 3-3 leading into extra innings. After the Comets were blanked in their half of the 10th inning, the Aces won the game when Jacob Amaya drew a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded and one out.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Charlie Barnes (1-1) is slated to make his sixth start with OKC...He last pitched for the Comets June 19 vs. Sacramento, allowing one run and six hits in 4.2 IP with four walks and six strikeouts. Barnes recorded overall season highs in walks and pitches (91) while the strikeout total was his most in a Comets uniform...The lefty joined the Dodgers after being claimed off waivers from Chicago (NL) May 9. He was initially optioned to OKC, but did not appear in a game before being recalled and pitched in two games for the Dodgers out of the bullpen May 15-16...Earlier this year, Barnes appeared in seven games (four starts) with Triple-A Iowa and made one appearance for the Cubs this season for his first MLB appearance since 2021 with MIN...Barnes split last season between the KBO's Lotte Giants and Triple-A Louisville (CIN) and played for Lotte from 2022-24...Barnes was originally drafted by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Clemson University.

Against the Aces: 2026: 4-4 2025: 7-5 All-time: 58-47 At RNO: 22-24

The Comets play their final series against the Aces this season and play their only series at Greater Nevada Field in 2026...OKC took four of six games at home May 19-24 after jumping out to a 3-0 series lead. There was a dearth of offense on both sides, with the Comets batting just .193 and the Aces at a .204 clip. OKC's pitching staff ended the week with a 2.50 ERA, as Reno's offense was held to three runs or less in four of six games (19 R total). The Comets notched 65 strikeouts against Aces batters, with at least nine in each game...The Comets are 10-6 over their last 16 games against the Aces going back to last season, but after the Comets went 9-2 over the first 11 of those games, the Aces have now won four of the last five meetings, with all four wins by one run. Over the five-game stretch, the Comets have batted just .152 (25-for-164) with five hits or less in four of the games. The Comets have scored 19 runs, but nine of them have scored on four homers.

June Swoon: Following three consecutive losses, the Comets have fallen to 3-6 in the last nine games and to 4-8 in the last 12 games. Overall in June, the Comets are 8-12 and tied for the fewest wins in the PCL this month...The June dip follows an impressive ending to the month of May as the Comets closed out the last 16 games with a 13-3 record and went 20-7 between April 30-May 31...In May, the Comets allowed 103 runs in 26 games (3.96 RPG) - second-fewest among Triple-A teams. The team's 3.48 ERA was its lowest in a month since May 2023 (3.39) and ranked third overall in the Minors. But through 20 games in June, the Comets' ERA is 5.07 and they have allowed 111 runs overall (5.6 RPG)...OKC's offense racked up 202 runs in 26 May games - second-most in the league (7.8 RPG). However in June, OKC has 107 runs through 20 games - second-fewest in the PCL to start the month (5.4 RPG)...The Comets have split each of the last two series and are 0-1-2 through their first three series of the month after they won all five of their May series. This is the third time in four series this month the Comets have started a series in an 0-2 hole, including for the second consecutive week.

Close Calls: The Comets have lost each of their last three games by one run, and four of their last six losses have been by one run. In fact, six of their 12 losses so far in June have been by one run...The Comets have 12 total one-run losses this season. Six of those occurred during the first 56 games of the season while each of the last six have happened over the last 20 games...Four of the Comets' last five road losses have been by one run.

The Witching Hours: With last night's loss, the Comets fell to 1-4 in extra innings this season. They are now 1-5 in games tied after eight innings in 2026 and are 5-16 in games tied after eight innings over the last two seasons, including 2-10 on the road...Last night also marked the Comets' fourth walk-off loss of the season and second this month (June 11 at Charlotte). It was also the team's 12th last at-bat loss of the season...Of OKC's 35 losses this year, 11 have been in games they led or were tied after seven innings...In the team's five games to go to extras, the offense has produced one total hit and scored two runs - all on James Tibbs III's two-run walk-off homer June 13 against Sacramento.

On the Mend: Teoscar Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Wednesday, going 1-for-4 with a two-run homer for the second straight night while playing seven innings in left field. Through two games with OKC, Hernández is 2-for-7 with two homers and four RBI. The two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star is recovering from a left hamstring strain...Landon Knack and Evan Phillips also appeared on rehab assignments last night. Knack made his season debut, tossing 1.1 innings while allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts in his start. He is recovering from a right intercostal strain. Phillips, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, pitched two-thirds of an inning while allowing one run on two hits with one walk. He threw 23 pitches (12 strikes)...The Comets have had at least one Dodgers player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment every game since April 21.

Road Detour: The Comets have lost three straight road games for the first time this season as they fell to 1-5 in their last six road games with last night's defeat. Each of the three losses in the current spell has been by one run...Before this current six-game stretch, the Comets went 11-1 on the road between May 14-June 10 and 15-3 on the road between April 30-June 10...Overall this season, Oklahoma City is 21-17 in away games and own the third-most road wins in the league...During the three-game skid, the Comets have batted .194 (19-for-98), including 2-for-21 with RISP, while scoring a total of 10 runs. Leading into their game June 14 at Charlotte, the Comets were batting .291 this season on the road while averaging 7.5 runs per game. They had scored five or more runs in nine straight road games (71 R) and had scored 145 runs over the previous 15 road games (9.7 RPG).

Later, Gator: Austin Gauthier recorded a hit Wednesday to extend his current hitting streak to six games, and he is 11-for-21 (.524) over the stretch with three multi-hit games...Since June 9 (10 games), Gauthier is 14-for-33 (.424) with seven RBI and nine walks as he has reached base safely in all 10 games. He has three multi-RBI games in that time after collecting a total of three multi-RBI games all season prior to June 9.

Walking Sticks: The Comets issued six more walks Wednesday night, including three between the ninth and 10th innings and a bases-loaded walk to lose the game. The Comets have handed out 50 walks in the last seven games and 70 walks in the last 11 games...OKC leads all Triple-A teams with 411 walks this season (5.4 per game). Last season, the Comets set a team record by allowing 782 walks, leading all teams in the full-season Minors. They are now on pace to finish with 805 walks this season.

Around the Horn: Noah Miller has hit safely in each of the last five games, going 7-for-18 with a double and a triple...Zach Ehrhard has reached base in 40 of his last 42 games...The Comets hit into a season-high four double plays yesterday for the first time since June 29, 2025 at Sacramento. They have hit into at least one twin killing in eight of the last nine games (16) and multiple double plays in four of the last six games (12).







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 25, 2026

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