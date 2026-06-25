Donor Family to Represent Donor Network West at Reno Aces' Home Run for Life Game June 26

Published on June 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Mark Anderson's family will represent Donor Network West as the Reno Aces' Home Run for Life participant Friday, June 26, honoring the life and inspiring legacy of a man whose generosity and commitment to helping others extended beyond his lifetime.

Mark's journey to his large, blended family began in Ely, Nevada where two families would ultimately become one. After the loss of his first wife, Mark later married Nancy, the widow of a family friend. The two families had already been connected through the marriage of Mark's son, Peter, and Nancy's daughter, Stacey. What began as friendship and connection through shared loss evolved into a close-knit family united by love and support.

Mark died at the age of 85 after facing numerous health challenges. Because of his medical conditions, he believed he would not qualify to be a donor. When his family learned that donation was still possible, they chose to honor his legacy by saying yes to donation, offering hope, healing and the gift of life to others even after his passing.

"Mark would have been the first to jump on the bandwagon if he had known he could donate with his declining health," said Nancy Anderson. "Even with significant health challenges, donation can still be an option. Being able to donate was a perfect reflection of who Mark was. He spent his life in service to others, and even after his passing, he was able to continue making a difference."

Mark was a natural leader admired by colleagues, friends and family for his professionalism, integrity and loyalty. While he earned the respect of those around him throughout his life, his greatest source of pride was his family. He cherished time with his children, grandchildren and extended family, creating memories and traditions that continue to bring them together today. His legacy also extended far beyond his family. His commitment to service reached into the community through his involvement with his church, Boy Scouts, Blue Key, Rotary and the Sons and Daughters of Italy.

Presented by Donor Network West-northern Nevada's only federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization-the game will take place at 6:35 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2026, at Greater Nevada Field as the Reno Aces take on the Oklahoma City Comets.

"Mark Anderson's life was defined by generosity, service and an unwavering commitment to helping others," said Janice Whaley, Ph.D., president and CEO of Donor Network West. "Even in his final moments, Mark's gift of tissue donation reflected the compassionate spirit that his family and friends knew so well. Through his donation, he continued to make a difference in the lives of others, creating a lasting legacy of hope and healing. We are honored to recognize Mark and his family through Home Run for Life and celebrate the profound impact one person can have through the gift of donation."

Four times per season, the Home Run for Life game series honors a northern Nevada community member who has either received a life-saving transplant, lost a loved one who gave the gift of life through donation or helped provide support and healing to those impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation. This is the third Home Run for Life game of the 2026 season.

"Home Run for Life is one of the most meaningful traditions we have at the ballpark," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "We are proud to partner with Donor Network West to honor remarkable individuals and families like the Andersons, whose story reminds us of the lasting impact of organ, eye and tissue donation."

Community members are encouraged to consider the impact of organ, eye and tissue donation and take action by joining the registry as organ donors. For more information on how to register as a donor, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 25, 2026

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