Wisdom Homers Twice, Drives in Five as Rainiers Roll Express 12-1

Published on June 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (1-1/34-43) dominated on Wednesday night in a 12-1 win over the Round Rock Express (1-1/32-45) at Cheney Stadium. Patrick Wisdom recorded his third multi-home run game of the season and drove in a season-high five runs. Victor Labrada and Brock Rodden got in on the home run party with a solo shot and a two-run blast, respectively. Casey Lawrence was lights-out again, tossing 6.0 masterful innings of one-run ball while allowing five hits and striking out six, tying his season-high.

Casey Lawrence and Spencer Adams cruised through the first three innings of the contest. The only baserunners allowed by both starting pitchers came in the second inning when Lawrence allowed a pair of two-out singles in the top half of the frame and Adams surrendered a walk and a double in the bottom of the inning.

Tacoma got the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth inning when Victor Labrada (4) destroyed a solo shot over the right-field scoreboard and Patrick Wisdom (15) wrapped a solo home run around the left-field foul pole, going back-to-back to lead off the frame and giving the Rainiers a 2-0 lead. Then, Tacoma loaded the bases with three straight singles from Spencer Packard, Jhonny Pereda, and Colin Davis. Everybody advanced 90 feet with Packard coming in to score as Carson Taylor grounded out, extending the lead to three. Blake Rambusch lined a one-out single into shallow center field, bringing home Pereda to make it 4-0.

Round Rock got on the board in the sixth inning. With one out, Cam Cauley (8) deposited a solo shot over the left field wall, cutting the Rainiers' lead to three, 4-1.

Tacoma added a pair to their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two down, Blake Rambusch pounded his second single of the night through the left side of the infield. Then, Brock Rodden (10) tattooed a two-run blast 415 feet over the right field wall, making it 6-1.

Lawrence was relieved in the top of the seventh inning by Domingo González after tossing 6.0 innings of one-run ball. The veteran right-hander allowed five hits and did not hand out a free pass while striking out six Express hitters.

The Rainiers continued to pad their lead in the seventh inning when Wisdom (16) clobbered a towering blast over the left-center field wall. His second home run of the contest made it 7-1.

Tacoma added on five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. With one out, Taylor and Rambusch worked back-to-back walks and Rodden loaded the bases when he was hit by a pitch. Then, Ryan Bliss drew the third walk of the inning, bringing home Taylor from third and extending the lead to seven. After Labrada struck out, Wisdom cleared the bases with a double down the left field line, scoring Rambusch, Rodden, and Bliss to make it 11-1. Tacoma was not done there as Packard yanked a single into right field, plating Wisdom from second and pushing the lead up to 12-1.

Robinson Ortiz tossed a perfect eighth and ninth inning to secure Tacoma's 12-1 win on Wednesday night.

The Rainiers look to take the series lead on Thursday night. LHP Michael Plassmeyer will make his second start for Tacoma. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Patrick Wisdom smacked his 15th and 16th home run of the season on Wednesday, tied for the third-most in the PCL...he finished 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs, five RBI, a walk, and three runs scored...it marked his third multi-home run game of the season, the most by a Tacoma hitter and tied for the most in the PCL (also: Oklahoma City's James Tibbs III and Zach Erhard)...his bases clearing double in the eighth inning marked his third extra-base hit of the game, the first time Wisdom has accomplished this feat since he had three doubles in a game on August 13, 2017, with Memphis...in his 29 games with Tacoma this year, Wisdom is batting .297 (30x101) with four doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, and 33 RBI.

OF Victor Labrada recorded his second straight game with multiple extra-base hits on Wednesday night, finishing 2-for-5 with a double, home run, RBI, and run scored...it's the first time in Labrada's career with multiple extra-base hits in consecutive games and is the fourth Rainiers hitter to accomplish the feat this season (also: INF Connor Joe, April 27-28, OF Brennen Davis, April 25-26, and C Brian O'Keefe, May 6-8)...also marked his 17th multi-hit performance this season, the most by a Rainiers hitter.

RHP Casey Lawrence tied his season-high with six strikeouts as he picked up his fifth win of the season on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits with no walks across 6.0 innings of work...he recorded his ninth quality start of the season, the most in the minor leagues and it marked Tacoma's 24th quality start as a team, also the most in the minor leagues...since May 1, he has recorded a quality start in seven of his 10 starts and his 2.75 ERA is the best in the PCL...Lawrence earned his 34th win as a Rainiers pitcher, tied for seventh-most with Mike Pazik in franchise history and his 349 strikeouts are the seventh-most.

INF Blake Rambusch stole his eighth base with the Rainiers Wednesday night, improving to a perfect 8-for-8 since joining the team...he finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, walk, and run scored...his streak of eight steals without being caught is tied with Ryan Bliss for the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season (May 29-current)...Rambusch reached three times out of the ninth spot in the order, improving Tacoma's nine-hole hitter OBP to .380, the best in the PCL and fifth-best in Triple-A this season while their .281 batting average out of the nine-hole ranks second in the league and fourth in the circuit...Rambusch has recorded a hit in 10 of his first 12 games with Tacoma, batting .333 (15x45) with four doubles, one home run, six RBI, and five walks.

INF Brock Rodden crushed his 10th home run of the season in Wednesday's win, finishing 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored...it's the second time in his career that he has recorded double-digit home runs in a season, the first since he smacked 14 in 2024 while spending time with High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas...since returning from the Injured List on June 13, Rodden is batting .333 (9x27) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, and six RBI.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 25, 2026

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