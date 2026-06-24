Davis Homers Twice, Rambusch Hits First Triple-A Home Run in Rainiers 7-6 Loss

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (0-1/33-43) dropped the first game of the series against the Round Rock Express (1-0/32-44) by a score of 7-6 on Tuesday night. Colin Davis logged his second career multi-home run game with a pair of two-run blasts, matching his career-high with four RBI. Blake Rambusch also notched his first Triple-A home run. However, Round Rock scored six runs over the final three innings to pull off the comeback victory.

Tacoma struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Jhonny Pereda opened the frame with a leadoff single to center field. On the very next pitch, Colin Davis (9) drove a two-run, opposite field home run to right field, giving Tacoma a 2-0 lead.

Tacoma added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, courtesy of a solo blast off the bat of Spencer Packard (4), which extended the Rainiers lead to 3-0.

Round Rock got on the board in the top of the fifth inning. Trevor Hauver (6) smoked a leadoff solo home run to right center field, making it a 3-1 ballgame.

Tacoma tallied three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Spencer Packard drew a leadoff walk, then Davis (10) struck again with a two-run blast that lined over the left field fence. One batter later, Blake Rambusch (1) smoked his first Triple-A home run to left-center field, padding Tacoma's lead to 6-1.

Round Rock responded in the top of the seventh inning. Jonah Bride lined a leadoff single to center field, and Hauver drew a walk. With two outs, Josh Smith doubled on a line drive to right field that scored Bride, making the score 6-2.

Round Rock shortened their deficit in the top of the eighth inning. John Taylor lined a two-out single to center field, then was brought home after Bride (7) drove a ball over the left-center field wall, cutting Tacoma's lead to two, 6-4.

Round Rock took the lead in the top of the ninth inning. Hauver hustled out an infield single and Cooper Johnson blooped a single into shallow right field. Then, Smith loaded the bases by drawing a walk. Cameron Cauley grounded into a force out that scored Hauver, cutting Tacoma's lead to one. Round Rock evened the score on a line drive double to left field from Aaron Zavala that scored Smith. The Express took the lead on a sacrifice fly from Diego Castillo that scored Cauley, putting Round Rock on top, 7-6.

Tacoma got the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but ultimately fell, 7-6. The Rainiers look to bounce back against Round Rock on Wednesday. RHP Casey Lawrence will take the hill for Tacoma. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Colin Davis crushed a pair of home runs on Tuesday night, his second career multi-home run game...he finished 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored...Davis is the third Rainiers hitter this season with multiple, multi-homer games (also: INF Patrick Wisdom and C Cal Raleigh), with his first coming on May 21 at Salt Lake...he also matched his career-high by driving in four runs and it's his first four RBI games since May 20, 2023 with Single-A Modesto...Davis has five home runs in June, tied for the fifth-most in the PCL.

OF Victor Labrada tied his career-high with two doubles on Tuesday, finishing 2-for-4 with the two doubles...it's the eighth time in his career he has recorded two doubles, and the first since June 28, 2024, with Double-A Arkansas...Tuesday marked his 16th multi-hit performance this season, tied with INF Brock Rodden for the most on the team.

OF Spencer Packard connected with his fourth home run of the season on Tuesday night, finishing 1-for-3 with a home run, RBI, walk, and two runs scored...since June 1, his 24 hits are the seventh-most in the PCL and he leads all Rainiers hitters with a .320/.407/.514 slashline, 16 RBI and 10 walks.

INF Blake Rambusch smacked his first career Triple-A home run in the series opener, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, home run, RBI, walk, and run scored...he reached three times out of the ninth spot in the order, improving Tacoma's nine-hole hitter OBP to .375, the best in the PCL and fifth-best in Triple-A this season while their .276 batting average out of the nine-hole ranks second in the league and fourth in the circuit...since joining the Rainiers on June 10, Rambusch is batting .310 (13x42) with four doubles, a home run, five RBI, and four walks.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2026

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