Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/24 vs. Round Rock

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/24 vs. Round Rock

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (4-5, 3.81) vs. Round Rock RHP Spencer Adams (NR)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Dropped the opening game of the series 7-6 on Tuesday night, as Round Rock rallied to score six runs over the final three innings...Colin Davis got Tacoma on the board with the first of his two home runs, crushing a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning...Spencer Packard made it a 3-0 lead with a solo home run in the fourth...after Round Rock got on the board in the fifth inning to make it a 3-1 game, the Rainiers scored three in the bottom of the sixth...Davis hit his second homer of the day, another two-run shot, followed by Blake Rambusch's first Triple-A home run, marking the third time Tacoma has hit back-to-back home runs this season, making it a 6-1 game...the Express scored one run in the seventh, two in the eighth and three in the ninth, though, to win 7-6.

NINE-SPOT NUMBERS: INF Blake Rambusch went 2-for-3 with a double and his first Triple-A home run out of the ninth spot in the order on Tuesday, Tacoma's seventh homer from the bottom of the lineup this season, tied for the third-most in the PCL (trails: RR-8, SL-9)...Rainiers nine-hole hitters rank fourth in Triple-A with a .276 batting average and fifth with a .375 OBP, good for the best in the PCL...Tacoma's nine-spot hitters also have struck out only 44 times this season, the fewest among all full-season minor league teams, with the next-closest team being the Mariners Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers.

LAWRENCE LEADS: RHP Casey Lawrence will make his 16th start of the season tonight against Round Rock and the 87th of his Rainiers career, the fourth-most in franchise history...Lawrence leads the minor leagues with 85.0 innings and tied for the lead with 15 starts and eight quality starts, while ranking among PCL leaders with a 1.25 WHIP (2nd), 3.81 ERA (3rd), and a .282 opponent batting average (6th)...Lawrence has limited the free passes so far this season, leading all qualified Triple-A pitchers with a 3.7% walk rate (per FanGraphs).

PACKARD LOVES LEFTIES: OF Spencer Packard went 1-for-3 with a home run on Tuesday, hitting his fourth homer of the season and the first against left-handed pitching...Packard has been one of the best left-on-left hitters in Triple-A this season, hitting .325 (13x40) against southpaws, good for second in the PCL and fourth in Triple-A (min. 40 PA vs LHP)...Tuesday's home run was Packard's first left-on-left home run since July 5, 2024 at Salt Lake off Amir Garrett...Packard ranks ninth among PCL hitters (min. 40 PA vs LHP) with a .475 SLG against left-handers.

RAINIERS AND ROUND ROCK: The Rainiers take on the Round Rock Express for the first time this season this week, which will be the lone meeting at Cheney Stadium...Tacoma will travel to Dell Diamond only once this year, doing so in the final week of the regular season (Sept 15-20)...the Rainiers went 10-5 against the Express in 2025, hitting 24 home runs, their most against a single opponent last season...the results were even better at Cheney Stadium, where the Rainiers took eight out of nine games against the Express, pitching to a 3.78 ERA, the second-best for Tacoma against a single opponent at home last season.

WELCOME BACK, WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom connected on a two-run home run in the ninth inning of Sunday's 7-1 win, his 14th of the season, tied for the fourth-most in the PCL...Wisdom's .124 HR/PA is the best in the minor leagues (min. 100 PA), averaging a home run every 8.1 plate appearances...Wisdom's .124 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 100 PA)...the next-closest Rainiers hitter is Jabari Blash, who averaged .096 HR/PA with Tacoma in 2015 (22HR/228PA).

FIRST HALF FINISH: The first half of the season wrapped up on Sunday...here is how Tacoma has fared in the first half over the last three seasons:

Season AVG R 2B 3B HR BB SO SB OBP SLG OPS

2026 .260 380 142 7 85 312 611 82 .349 .423 .772

2025 .271 397 127 14 81 293 539 76 .355 .429 .784

2024 .261 451 115 15 82 401 696 153 .371 .422 .793

Season W L ERA IP H ER HR BB/9 K/9 WHIP AVG

2026 33 42 4.28 654.2 638 311 64 3.77 8.21 1.39 .256

2025 38 37 4.54 652.1 655 329 55 3.75 8.08 1.42 .261

2024 43 32 4.77 649.1 624 344 92 3.77 7.79 1.38 .252

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: Dating back to May 26, the Rainiers have been successful in 42 of their last 46 stolen base attempts, the second-most steals in the PCL and the fifth-most in Triple-A in that time...Tacoma's 91.3% stolen base percentage since May 26 is the second-best among full-season minor league teams...the Rainiers went 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts on Saturday, their second game this season stealing at least five bases without being caught, tied for the most such games in the PCL.

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Tacoma's win on Sunday was the 278th of the John Russell Era (since 2023), the fifth-most in franchise history...Russell is three wins away from matching Pat Listach, who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 278 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

JUNE HEAT: Dating back to June 9, the Rainiers have been one of the hottest offenses in Triple-A, pacing the circuit with 28 homers and 28 steals, a .546 SLG and .927 OPS, ranking third with a .293 batting average...Tacoma's 98 runs scored since June 9 are good for the third-most in Triple-A, averaging 7.5 runs per game in that span.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners won the first game of their road trip, beating Pittsburgh 3-2...down 2-0 after three innings, Cal Raleigh homered in the top of the fourth inning to get Seattle on the board...Cole Young hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to make it 3-2...George Kirby allowed one earned run over 6.0 innings, while Jose A. Ferrer, Eduard Bazardo and Andres Muñoz threw 3.0 scoreless innings to close out the victory.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2026

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