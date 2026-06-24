Comets Held at Bay at Reno

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets struggled to produce at the plate and throw strikes on the mound during a 5-4 loss to the Reno Aces on Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Reno (1-0/33-43) started the scoring in the first inning with a RBI groundout after two walks began the inning. Reno scored twice more in the second inning, including a home run by A.J. Vukovich. The Comets (0-1/41-34) cut the deficit to one in the third inning following a two-run blast by the rehabbing Teoscar Hernández. The Aces went deep again on Jacob Amaya homer in the fourth inning and later added a run on a wild pitch in the seventh to make it 5-2. OKC also scored a run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning and later trailed by one run after RBI single by Alek Thomas, but the Comets were unable to eventually pull even.

Of Note:

-The Comets have lost each of their last two games by one run...OKC is now 3-5 over the last eight games and 4-7 over the last 11 games...The Comets have also dropped four of the last five road games, with three of those defeats by one run.

-Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández began a rehab assignment, going 1-for-3 with a two-run homer while playing while playing five innings in left field. The two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star is recovering from a left hamstring strain.

-Austin Gauthier went 1-for-4, extending his current hitting streak to five games (10-for-18).

-The Comets issued 12 walks Tuesday, marking the fourth time in the last six games (44 BB) the Comets have issued eight walks in a game. It's the sixth time this season the Comets have surrendered double-digit walks this season.

-Oklahoma City was held to four hits in the loss, marking the third time this month the Comets failed to exceed four hits.

-Ryan Fitzgerald lined out in his only plate appearance after replacing Teoscar Hernández in the sixth inning and saw his 16-game on-base streak come to an end....Zach Ehrhard went 0-for-4 and was kept off base for just the second time in his last 41 games.

Next Up: The Comets look to bounce back against Reno starting at 8:35 p.m. CT Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2026

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